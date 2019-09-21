Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

live
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chattogram

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 6: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

21 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

England Need to Look at Balance Between Tests & ODIs: Giles

Director of cricket Ashley Giles says England need to address the balance between the red-ball and white-ball teams after the side's World Cup triumph.

AFP |September 21, 2019, 8:24 AM IST
England Need to Look at Balance Between Tests & ODIs: Giles

Director of cricket Ashley Giles says England need to address the balance between the red-ball and white-ball teams after the side's World Cup triumph.

Trevor Bayliss ended four years in charge as head coach this month and while he led the team to a maiden World Cup 50-over win, the Test team has lacked consistency.

Joe Root's men fought back to draw 2-2 in the Ashes series on Sunday but the urn remains in the hands of Australia after their 4-0 home win during the 2017-18 series.

"We need to address the balance between red and white-ball cricket," Giles told the Press Association.

"When we appoint a new head coach, it's a good chance for those guys to sit down even with me and even the selectors and map out what the future looks like and the sort of cricket we want to play as a Test team."

Jofra Archer's performances for England in the World Cup and Ashes have earned the paceman Test and white-ball central contracts for the first time.

He is one of 10 players to receive a Test deal for the 2019-20 season, as is opener Rory Burns, who cemented his spot at the top of the order with some battling performances in the Ashes.

Spin duo Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have lost their central Test contracts but are in a list of 12, also including Joe Denly, to be handed white-ball deals.

"The way the central contracts are lined up, with 10 Test contracts and 12 white-ball, does not mean white-ball is more important," Giles said.

"But there is more room for manoeuvre in red-ball contracts and places up for grabs, so good opportunities for people and a chance for them to take them."

Jason Roy, who played a key part in the World Cup triumph in July, before flopping during the Ashes, has been awarded a white-ball deal but not a red-ball contract.

Surrey seamer Liam Plunkett missed out on a white-ball contract despite a prominent role in the World Cup, with England winning all seven matches when the 34-year-old was part of the side.

ashley gilesECB contractsEngland cricket teamMoeen Ali

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Sat, 21 September, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

AFG v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

TBC v TBC
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more