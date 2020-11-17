England Not to Tour Pakistan in January 2021, but Likely to Tour Before T20 World Cup

England's tour of Pakistan scheduled for January 2021 has been postponed till later that year due to cost and player availability reasons. England were set to play three T20Is in Karachi in January next year, but they will now be played at a later date prior to the ICC T20 World Cup in India.

According to Standard Sport, complications including cost and logistic issues due to COVID-19 protocols for other tours has left the two boards with no choice but to push the series to another time. Englend are due to tour Sri Lanka in January 2021, a series that was pushed from March 2020 due to COVID-19. With some players participating in the Big Bash League, and traveling between countries not as easy as in the past, there was a risk that England could only manage a second string team for the tour.

England have not toured Pakistan after 2005 due to security concerns. England are actually scheduled to tour Pakistan only in 2022 according to the Future Tours Progreamme, but agreed to tour for a short T20I series after Pakistan invited them following their tour of England earlier this year. Pakistan had traveled to England amid the pandemic for three Tests and three T20Is, following which they asked England to return the favour. England, who would have suffered major financial loss if not for Pakistan (and West Indies) touring them this summer, agreed.

With England now set to tour Pakistan in September or October, the series will be a perfect warm-up for the T20 World Cup 2021.