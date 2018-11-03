Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
England ODI Captain Eoin Morgan Ties the Knot With Girlfriend Tara Ridgway

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 3, 2018, 7:16 PM IST
Twitter/ Eoin Morgan

England's ODI captain Eoin Morgan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Tara Ridgway on Saturday.

The pair exchanged vows at the historic Babington House in Somerset and later emerged from the wedding chapel to a sea of sparklers held by family and friends.

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, recently retired Alastair Cook, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler were among the stars who attended the marriage.




McCullum and co. also took to Twitter to congratulate the pair.







Tara is a London-based marketing co-ordinator for fashion house Burberry and first met Morgan in 2010. Then 24, Morgan was part of the England team that was taking on Australia in the Ashes.

Morgan has represented England in 16 Tests, 212 ODIs and 77 T20Is. He will lead England in the 2019 World Cup where the team will start as favourites to win their first World title.
