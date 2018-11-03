England ODI Captain Eoin Morgan Ties the Knot With Girlfriend Tara Ridgway

Loading...
The pair exchanged vows at the historic Babington House in Somerset and later emerged from the wedding chapel to a sea of sparklers held by family and friends.
Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, recently retired Alastair Cook, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler were among the stars who attended the marriage.
What an amazing day with @TaraRidgway 🎉 pic.twitter.com/lrqX9PdnMm— Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) November 3, 2018
McCullum and co. also took to Twitter to congratulate the pair.
Proper proper day Boss! Heavy week! So pleased we were able to be there with you guys. Much Love, see you soon 🇮🇪 🇦🇺 https://t.co/yj2FmC8LWe— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) November 3, 2018
WHAT A DAY. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Morgan! https://t.co/2teuzdyYcT—
Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) November 3, 2018
Tara is a London-based marketing co-ordinator for fashion house Burberry and first met Morgan in 2010. Then 24, Morgan was part of the England team that was taking on Australia in the Ashes.
Morgan has represented England in 16 Tests, 212 ODIs and 77 T20Is. He will lead England in the 2019 World Cup where the team will start as favourites to win their first World title.
First Published: November 3, 2018, 7:11 PM IST