BPL, 2019-20 Match 9, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 17 December, 2019

1ST INN

Rajshahi Royals *

163/3 (17.5)

Rajshahi Royals
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 1, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 17 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

86/3 (11.2)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

England Off-spinner Laura March Announces International Retirement

England off-spinner Laura Marsh has ended her international career in a 13-year span that included three World Cup wins, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said.

The 33-year-old made her debut as a pace bowler in 2006 before switching to spin and signs off with 217 international wickets, making her the most successful women's spinner in English cricket history.

"Laura has been a fantastic servant to English cricket and we're so grateful for everything she has contributed," Clare Connor, the ECB's managing director of women's cricket said in a statement.

"Her record ranks amongst the very best bowlers in the history of our game ... She's been the complete team player and a role model for England women's cricket and she will be missed."

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 December, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

MDV v BHU
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

USA v SCO
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
