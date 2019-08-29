Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

England Players Celebrate With Customized WWE Championship Belt

Cricketnext Staff |August 29, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
England Players Celebrate With Customized WWE Championship Belt

The England team on Thursday got their hands on the customized WWE Championship belt as was promised by COO and superstar Triple H in July, after they lifted their maiden World Cup defeating New Zealand in a close encounter.

England cricket shared pictures of the players like Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow sporting the belt.

"An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to England Cricket for winning the ICC Men''s World Cup 2019! This custom WWE Championship is yours," Triple H had said in a tweet.

The custom WWE Championship Title will remain with the ECB as a permanent fixture at Lord’s.

England are currently battling it out against Australia in the Ashes and had recently registered a narrow win which leaves the series tied at 1-1. The two teams will now play the fourth Test beginning September 4 at Old Trafford.

