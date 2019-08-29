The England team on Thursday got their hands on the customized WWE Championship belt as was promised by COO and superstar Triple H in July, after they lifted their maiden World Cup defeating New Zealand in a close encounter.
England cricket shared pictures of the players like Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow sporting the belt.
"An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to England Cricket for winning the ICC Men''s World Cup 2019! This custom WWE Championship is yours," Triple H had said in a tweet.
The title has landed! 🏆🏏Thank you @WWE and @WWEUK! #WeAreEngland#ExpressYourself pic.twitter.com/da15DsNjYr— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 29, 2019
The custom WWE Championship Title will remain with the ECB as a permanent fixture at Lord’s.
England are currently battling it out against Australia in the Ashes and had recently registered a narrow win which leaves the series tied at 1-1. The two teams will now play the fourth Test beginning September 4 at Old Trafford.
England Players Celebrate With Customized WWE Championship Belt
