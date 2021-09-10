England Players Frustrated With Lack of Information from ECB Over Ashes Plans

England’s players are frustrated with lack of information from ECB over plans to accommodate families during the Ashes 2021 in Australia. Australia has some of the strictest COVID-19 quarantine regulations in place and it’s unclear now whether players’ families will be allowed to travel to the country.

It is understood that CA doesn’t have enough influence over the government there and even individual states can impose a ban or shut the city entirely on quick notice, disturbing all the agreements made before the players left the UK.

With no information from the ECB, the players have been left in a dilemma. Captain Joe Root earlier this week said: “We’ve tried to have good and honest conversations with the ECB, but if there’s no information available to them it makes things very difficult."

According to Daily Mail, England players have been seeking details about travel itinerary and hotel details but have not received much information from the board.

Cricket Australia recently said: “Cricket Australia continues to work closely with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and government authorities in Australia regarding the upcoming Ashes series, which will be the centrepiece for one of the biggest summers of cricket on record,” a CA statement read.

“We are currently planning the operational requirements of this tour and working with the ECB on the proposed make-up of the England touring party.

“As was the case last season, CA will work constructively and in partnership with government to deliver the summer of cricket, while ensuring the health, wellbeing and safety of the community."

With the Ashes scheduled soon after the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE, players could be facing a period away from families for up to four months.

