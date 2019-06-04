starts in
England Players Help Young Fan's Dream Come True Despite Pakistan Defeat

Cricketnext Staff |June 4, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
England Players Help Young Fan's Dream Come True Despite Pakistan Defeat

England were handed a surprising defeat by Pakistan in their second game at the ICC World Cup, but even then the team did manage to put up some smiles on the face of a special young fan.

Samuel who is disabled and undergone three operations had his dream come true as he witnessed the England cricket team in action in the World Cup. Before the game, the English skipper Eoin Morgan personally met him too.

This was followed by a heart-warming gesture from the English cricketers as the entire team clicked a picture with him. They also presented him with a signed jersey by all the cricketers. Samuel even posed with the World Cup title as he had his dream come true.

The England Cricket official handle even shared the same on Twitter.

While the hosts began their World Cup campaign with a bang, recording a spectacular win against the Proteas, their loss against a struggling Pakistan side will be an important wakeup call for them.

While the batsmen did well, it was the bowling and fielding especially which was a bit disappointing for them. If the Englishmen have to go all the way, they’ll be wary of not repeating the same mistakes again.

Their next game is against Bangladesh at Cardiff on Saturday.

