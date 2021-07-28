England players mulling to pull out of Ashes if families not allowed to travel to Australia: Reports

Several members of England’s team are reportedly mulling to make themselves unavailable for the selection for the upcoming Ashes series, which will be played later this year in Australia. According to the reports in the British media, the players want to have clarity regarding the travel restrictions and if their families will accompany them Down Under or not. The players are also set to have a dialogue with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regarding the same sometime this week.

According to a report in BBC, a few players could withdraw their name from the upcoming series if the family members of the cricketers are not allowed to travel with them to Australia for the high-profile series.

The Australian government has a strict COVID-19 protocol for their countrymen as well as tourist. And, a few players who are slated to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman for the 2021 T20 World Cup before their departure to Australia, face the possibility of being away from their family for over four months.

The T20 World Cup will start in mid-October and players are expected to leave for the UAE in mid-September, four weeks before the start of the mega event, and Ashes will conclude on January 18. So it would be roughly four months before players will get reunited with their families.

What makes the matter even worse is the fact that several states in Australia are under lockdown. The five Test matches of the tour will be played in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and all these five states have their own set of COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Last month, Cricket Australia had said that as the series is a few months away, they will be able to come up with a solution.

“It’s only June and England are not due to arrive until November,” a CA spokeswoman had told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’ll be going through the same process we did with India last summer," the official added.

The Ashes series between Australia and England is scheduled to kick off on December 8.

