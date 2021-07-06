England Players, Staff Test Positive for Covid-19; ECB to Form New Squad With Ben Stokes as Captain

Three England cricketers and four from the management staff have tested positive of Covid-19 putting the ODI series against Pakistan in jeopardy. All of them belonged to the squad which was set to take on Pakistan in the first ODI in 48 hours’ time. This means England Cricket Board will now have to name a new side; they have confirmed Ben Stokes will lead.
Following this incident, England squad is now self-isolating. ECB is sure that the series against Pakistan will go ahead as planned, reports ESPN Cricinfo. Meanwhile Stokes hasn’t played a game since his return from IPL. He being fresh and isolated from the rest of the squad, makes him the automatic choice for the position of captain.
