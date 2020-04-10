Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

England Playing Different Formats on Consecutive Days 'Feasible' - Ashley Giles

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has said England could field two different teams on the same day at separate venues to maximise the amount of cricket in a truncated summer.

Reuters |April 10, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
England Playing Different Formats on Consecutive Days 'Feasible' - Ashley Giles

England could field separate test and limited-overs teams to play matches on consecutive days as part of a compressed home season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says the ECB's director of cricket Ashley Giles.

England have suspended professional cricket until at least May 28 due to the outbreak and uncertainty also looms over their home series against West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Ireland.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has said England could field two different teams on the same day at separate venues to maximise the amount of cricket in a truncated summer.

"Technically it's feasible," former spinner Giles told British media. "You could put two different groups together. We haven't really looked at that, like that, yet."

However, Giles thought it more likely that matches could take place on consecutive days.

"We've certainly looked at playing two formats around the same time," he added.

"You could have a test match running and play a T20 or an ODI the day before or the day after a test match.

"But it's also working with the broadcasters on what's best and what they want. That's another important partnership for us.

"They will be suffering at the moment and we are very much all in this together."

Giles hoped at least some cricket would be played this summer though he conceded hosting West Indies for a three-test series in June was looking "less and less likely".

"The deadline of 28 May still stands but ... it's looking less and less likely that we're going to be out there in June," he said.

ashley gilesEngland cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more