England Power Their Way to Highest ODI Total

But it was Alex Hales who upped the ante in the middle overs and scored 147 in 92 balls and guided his team to the record-breaking total. His smashing innings included 16 fours and five sixes. Skipper Eoin Morgan too made a contribution of 67 runs. England failed to score any boundaries in the last four overs -- but before that they struck 21 sixes during an incredible display of strokeplay.
As far as Australian bowling is concerned, fast-bowler Andrew Tye leaked 100 runs in the nine overs he bowled.
Record SMASHED 💥 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/m8bIGkxzxl— ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2018
With this England bettered their own record of highest ODI total of 444 which they had set against Pakistan at the same venue in 2016. This was also the 19th time when a team crossed the 400-run barrier in ODIs, with the first one coming in 2005-06 by Australia (434). South Africa (438) too breached that mark in the same ODI.
Recently New Zealand women’s cricket team posted a mammoth 490 for four, which is the highest ever total in ODIs.
Alex HalesAndrew TyeAustralia vs England 2018England vs Australia 2018eoin morganhighest odi totaljason royJonny Bairstow
First Published: June 19, 2018, 10:33 PM IST