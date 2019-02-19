England Prepare for Archer Dilemma Ahead of World Cup

Loading...
Archer rose to international prominence last summer after a terrific season for Hobart Hurricanes in BBL-07. Since then, he has been a consistent performer in T20 competitions in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh as well as for his home county Sussex.
"I've played against Jofra on numerous occasions and he comes with a big reputation. That reputation is justified because he's an extremely talented young cricketer. He's raw but he's performed in big tournaments around the world like the IPL and the Big Bash. As soon as he qualifies, we'll make a decision on him and think about what direction we're going to go in," said Morgan ahead of England's first ODI against Windies.
"The aim of the side is to continuously better ourselves and the end goal is to be contenders for the World Cup. If picking Jofra ties in with everything else he'll have a chance. We're not going to bring anybody in who would upset five different people and be a massive thorn in everybody's side. His biggest attributes are death bowling and pace. But we do have two guys who can bowl 90mph in Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood. Jofra's young and exciting so there's a lot of talk about him."
England are currently the top-ranked ODI side and are the hot favourites to win the 2019 World Cup. Morgan, however, isn't taking anything for granted.
"Just because we've become No 1 in the world, we haven't changed anything. We play like we're No 2 and we're chasing somebody. We're always trying to chase and better ourselves. We've put a lot of work into where we're at and we've come a long way," he said.
"We've got 11 matches between now and that first World Cup game and they are very important, particularly against West Indies because conditions will change quite drastically here and will get us out of our comfort zone. We need to learn as much as we can from this series so by the seventh or eighth game of the tournament when we play in different conditions we are able to adapt."
England are scheduled to play 11 50-over games, including five ODIs against Windies, ahead of the World Cup and Morgan said it's not certain that the players selected for the series in the Caribbean will also be a part of the mega-event in England and Wales.
"I don't think we can say, 'This is our World Cup squad' so far out, particularly with bowlers, because people can pick up injuries at any time. When you're so far out it can be detrimental to nail your colours to a mast and say, 'This is the team'. Then, if one or two drop out, the mood can change. We probably have 17 or 18 who could be in the squad and there are three or four tough decisions to make before April 23."
