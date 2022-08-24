England Reaffirm Bazball Approach As They Recall Controversial Pacer For Second Test Against South Africa

After receiving a thrashing in the first Test match against South Africa, England are all set for the second game of the series, sending a message by announcing their playing eleven. True to their aggressive philosophy, they have saved themselves from too much chop and change, retaining the core of the squad with Ben Stokes back as skipper. Furthermore, Ollie Robbinson, who created quite a flutter since his debut against New Zealand in June 2021, also finds himself in the playing eleven. He has replaced Matthew Potts in the side.

Also Read: ‘Absolutely Not’-England Won’t Shun ‘Bazball’ Despite Losing 1st Test Against South Africa

England will need a considerably improved performance following the innings and 12 runs thrashing inside three days at Lord’s in the first Test. Robinson has 39 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 21.28.

Following a poor Ashes series, where his approach to fitness were questioned in public by the England coaching staff, Robinson missed the subsequent tour of the West Indies with back spasms.

He was due to play for a County Select XI against New Zealand in May, only to miss out with a stiff back, before a bout of Covid-19 caused him to spend more time on the sidelines.

Also Read: ENG vs SA, 2nd Test-Coach McCullum Likely to Keep Faith in Zak Crawley Despite String of Poor Scores

Opener Zak Crawley retains his place despite another poor outing at Lord’s — scoring nine and 13.

In 35 innings as a Test opener, Crawley averages 22.25, a figure boosted by a double century against Pakistan in 2020.

Only two openers in Test history have a lower average from at least as many innings. Australia’s Alick Bannerman, who played in the 19th century, averaged 21.44, and Bangladesh’s Javed Omar 22.07.

England’s defeat last weekend against the top-ranked Test side ended a run of four successive victories under red ball head coach Brendon McCullum, and captain Ben Stokes.

England Men’s XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

(With Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here