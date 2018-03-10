England Register Emphatic 7 Wicket Win Against New Zealand in Decider

(image: ICC)

Commentary (England innings)

Eoin Morgan feels that his bowlers set the tone after winning the toss. Reckons that probably there was more bounce than expected. Heaps praise on Mark Wood and Chris Woakes for their start with the new balls and later on the spinners. On Chris Woakes, he says that he has been having a wonderful winter and though he has primarily led with the ball, he can bat as well. Feels that the team work has been outstanding - not necessarily getting big hundreds but contributions from every individual. On his team's spinners, he feels there was a little bit on offer on most of the grounds while in games where there was nothing much on offer, they bowled tight lines. Credits New Zealand for producing a tight contest. On New Zealand as a tourist destination, Morgan says that the unit has enjoyed every minute of the tour and is looking forward to come here again.

Kane Williamson praises the English team for bowling very well and rues the lack of discipline by his own team with the bat. Praises the effort by Mitchell Santner and Henry Nicholls but is disappointed with the end result. Admits that his side could not give a complete performance throughout the series. On the discussions in the dressing room, Williamson says that the only talk will be the chances his team missed. Once again praises his opposition for the way his side was outplayed. Feels that England have a great depth - with both bat and ball. Says that the greatest challenge for New Zealand in this series was to stick to their plans and execute them. Stresses that there are a lot of puzzles the team management would want to work on. Is confident that there is plenty of good work done with the white ball but a lot of work is there to be done.

CHRIS WOAKES IS THE PLAYER OF THE SERIES. Admits he is surprised to receive the award as there were a few better knocks with the bat than his bowling analysis. Agrees that wickets upfront in one-day cricket are crucial and important as there are plaeyers in the opposition who threaten to take the game away from you. Also, early wickets enable spinners to come into the game. On the wicket, he says the overnight rain had some say into it, as the seamers got some purchase. Feels that an opening bowler, you need to expose the opposition openers' weaknesses but at the same time adjust to the conditions. Need to attack but need to defend as well. Looks back to the first ODI where he was unable to win it for his side and says that you learn from such mistakes and he certainly tried to improve every game.

JONNY BAIRSTOW is the Man Of The Match. He says it is always a great moment to play for your country and that too out of your country. On his innings, he said that the platform was set by the bowlers with the Kiwi batsmen always playing catch up. Praises his team for performing as a unit. Coming to opening, he says that it is a massive difference as compared to batting in the middle order, so he is now targetting big scores. On the surface, he says there was some grip for his team's spinners, though he is not sure why, but is quick to say it was a decent toss to win. On his blinder of a catch, he just shrugs it off and says he was only concentrating on the ball. Cannot wait for the Test series to start, he says. Especially after the drubbing in Australia.

Nothing much New Zealand could have done with the ball. It was Jonny Bairstow's day and he was in a ferocious mood. 224 was not the most difficult of targets to chase down but even the slimmest of chances were cut short by the blistering 155-run opening stand of which, Bairstow made 104.

An emphatic win for England. To enter this decider and perform the way they have done takes some doing. They started the game tremendously, getting rid of Colin Munro on the third ball of the match and never looked back. And then, with the bat, Jonny Bairstow gave the Kiwis a real hiding. Totally outplayed.

32.4 Ish Sodhi to Ben Stokes, SIX! There is the game! Tossed up outside off, Stokes gets down and mows it over mid-wicket to seal the match and series! Victory with 7 wickets and 104 balls to spare! 229/3

32.3 Ish Sodhi to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Short and outside off, crashed through the covers for a boundary! 223/3

32.2 Ish Sodhi to Ben Stokes, Another opportunity. This time Ben looks to go down the ground but skews it high in the air. Mid off runs back but cannot get there in time. Two more runs taken. 219/3

32.1 Ish Sodhi to Ben Stokes, DROPPED! Does it matter? The googly from Sodhi, outside off, Stokes backs away and looks to cut but is beaten by the wrong 'un. Gets a top edge which loops to Henry Nicholls at cover but he spills it. 217/3

31.6 M Santner to Joe Root, Outside off, played straight to point. 217/3

31.5 M Santner to Joe Root, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 217/3

31.4 M Santner to Ben Stokes, Down the leg side, flicked through fine leg for one more. 217/3

31.3 M Santner to Joe Root, Full and down the leg side, flicked towards short fine leg for a super-quick run. 216/3

31.2 M Santner to Ben Stokes, Happy to do it in singles. Goes back and works this through mid-wicket. 9 more needed from 112 balls now. 215/3

31.1 M Santner to Joe Root, Full and around off, pushed towards cover for a single. 214/3

30.6 Ish Sodhi to Ben Stokes, Backs away to the leg side well in advance and Sodhi throws it wide outside off. The long levers of Stokes still enable him to make contact with the ball as he crashes this through the covers for a brace. The stand is now worth 21 from 26 balls. 213/3

30.5 Ish Sodhi to Joe Root, This time he goes back and chops it towards short third man for a quick run. 211/3

30.4 Ish Sodhi to Joe Root, On middle and off, Root goes back and works it wide of mid on for nothing. 210/3

30.3 Ish Sodhi to Joe Root, Landed outside off, placed straight to point. 210/3

30.2 Ish Sodhi to Ben Stokes, Comes down the track, takes it on the full and whips it through mid on for a single. Moves to 10 from 11 balls. 210/3

30.1 Ish Sodhi to Ben Stokes, Outside off, punched towards cover. 209/3

29.6 M Santner to Joe Root, Full and outside off, eased wide of mid off for a couple. 209/3

29.5 M Santner to Joe Root, Driven through mid off by the batsman. 207/3

29.4 M Santner to Ben Stokes, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 207/3

29.3 M Santner to Ben Stokes, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 206/3

29.2 M Santner to Joe Root, Short and outside off, cut straight to point for a quick single. 206/3

29.1 M Santner to Joe Root, Outside off, dabbed to short third man. 205/3

28.6 Ish Sodhi to Ben Stokes, SIX! BRUTAL! Full and outside off, Stokes reaches out and swings it over mid-wicket for a maximum! 205/3

28.5 Ish Sodhi to Joe Root, A long hop now, pulled through square leg for one more. 199/3

28.4 Ish Sodhi to Ben Stokes, On the leg stump again, worked through mid-wicket for a run. 198/3

28.3 Ish Sodhi to Ben Stokes, Full and straight, a dart, solidly blocked. 197/3

28.2 Ish Sodhi to Ben Stokes, A short ball again, punched straight to cover. 197/3

28.1 Ish Sodhi to Joe Root, Short and outside off, chopped through point for a single. 197/3

27.6 M Santner to Ben Stokes, Down the leg side again, worked straight to square leg. 196/3

27.5 M Santner to Joe Root, Down the leg side, worked through square leg for one. 196/3

27.4 M Santner to Ben Stokes, Full and down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a run. 29 more needed from 134 balls. 195/3

27.3 M Santner to Ben Stokes, Landed on middle, turning in, played straight to short mid-wicket. 194/3

27.2 M Santner to Joe Root, This time he plays a similar shot but the guidance is pretty square, past short third man for a single. 194/3

27.1 M Santner to Joe Root, A short ball outside off, guided straight to short third man. 193/3

26.6 Ish Sodhi to Joe Root, Landed outside off, run down past slip to third man for a single. 193/3

26.5 Ish Sodhi to Joe Root, Full and outside off, driven powerfully but straight to mid off. 192/3

Ben Stokes walks out at number 5.

26.4 Ish Sodhi to E Morgan, OUT! That is a fantastic catch from Colin de Grandhomme! A short ball on middle, Morgan heaves this over mid-wicket. Does not seem to have got the distance but what a catch this is from de Grandhomme. He is running to his right near the mid-wicket fence and has to keep in mind the ropes behind. But he takes the catch with a dive and makes sure he does not touch the ropes. Super-cool effort. 32 more needed for England from 140 balls. 192/3

26.3 Ish Sodhi to E Morgan, FOUR! Full and down the leg side, Morgan sweeps it powerfully through square leg and finds the fence. 192/2

26.2 Ish Sodhi to E Morgan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 188/2

26.1 Ish Sodhi to E Morgan, Backs away and slices it over cover for a couple. 188/2

Ish Sodhi into the attack as well.

25.6 M Santner to Joe Root, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 186/2

25.5 M Santner to Joe Root, Outside off, played straight to point. 186/2

25.4 M Santner to E Morgan, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. They pick up a single. 186/2

25.3 M Santner to E Morgan, The arm ball, comes back in sharply, Morgan looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. Inside edge saved him. 185/2

25.2 M Santner to Joe Root, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a couple. 185/2

25.1 M Santner to Joe Root, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 184/2

24.6 Tim Southee to Joe Root, A short ball outside off, pulled through mid-wicket for a run. 184/2

24.5 Tim Southee to Joe Root, Another bouncer, Root ducks again. 183/2

24.4 Tim Southee to Joe Root, FOUR! Perhaps even Joe Root won't be able to explain how did he play that shot. A short ball outside off, Root is months ready in advance to play that shot, goes through with the shot pretty early but somehow connects with the ball, dragging it through mid-wicket. Moves to 10 from 13 balls. His first boundary. 183/2

24.3 Tim Southee to E Morgan, On middle and leg, Morgan chips this uppishly but just evades mid on. A run get off the mark. 179/2

24.2 Tim Southee to Joe Root, Another short ball, this is pulled through square leg for a single. 178/2

24.1 Tim Southee to Joe Root, A bouncer on middle, ducked under. 177/2

Skipper Eoin Morgan walks in at number 4, replacing Hales.

23.6 M Santner to A Hales, OUT! Another wicket has fallen. Wow. New Zealand have 2. Full and outside off, Hales looks to give it the kitchen sink but the ball hits the toe end of the bat and goes straight to Kane Williamson at mid-wicket. He is disappointed with himself - just like a kid would be when he misses out on a toffee during a buffet. 177/2

23.5 M Santner to Joe Root, Full and outside off, laced through the covers for a single. 177/1

23.4 M Santner to Joe Root, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 176/1

23.3 M Santner to Joe Root, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off. 176/1

23.2 M Santner to Joe Root, Outside off, left alone. 176/1

23.1 M Santner to A Hales, Short and outside off, cut through point for a single. 176/1

22.6 T Boult to Joe Root, Around off, solidly defended. 175/1

22.5 T Boult to A Hales, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 175/1

22.4 T Boult to A Hales, FOUR! BOSH! A short ball, down the leg side, Hales pulls it over square leg and finds the fence! 174/1

22.3 T Boult to Joe Root, On middle and leg, Root eases this through mid-wicket and with no mid on in place, there is plenty of free space. Enough time to take three. 170/1

22.2 T Boult to Joe Root, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 167/1

22.1 T Boult to A Hales, Outside off, tapped through point for a single. 167/1

21.6 M Santner to A Hales, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single. 166/1

21.5 M Santner to A Hales, Around off, solidly defended. 165/1

21.4 M Santner to A Hales, FOUR! Now a half century for Hales. Short and outside off, Hales looks to cut but is too close to the ball. Gets a thick outside edge which flies past short third man for a boundary. Useful innings, to return to form. His 12th fifty in ODIs. 165/1

21.3 M Santner to A Hales, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 161/1

21.2 M Santner to A Hales, FOUR! Full on middle and leg, Hales gets down and sweeps it over square leg for a boundary! 161/1

21.1 M Santner to A Hales, Down the leg side, clipped straight to short mid-wicket. 157/1

20.6 T Boult to Joe Root, A bouncer on middle, Root ducks. 157/1

20.5 T Boult to Joe Root, A short ball outside off, Root stand tall and pushes it towards point. 157/1

20.4 T Boult to A Hales, The batsman opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. One run added to the total. 157/1

20.3 T Boult to Joe Root, Outside off, chopped down to third man for a single. 156/1

Joe Root walks in at number 3, replacing Bairstow.

20.2 T Boult to J Bairstow, OUT! Not a 10-wicket victory then. Bairstow has damaged the stumps with the willow. Seemed like the only way he could have been dismissed today. A full ball outside off, Bairstow backs away to try and steer it to third man but before the bat can make contact with the ball, it disturbs the timber behind. HIT WICKET it is then, the mode of dismissal to break this opening stand. A shame to end the innings in this way. Great sportsmanship from Kane Williamson - walks up to Bairstow and shakes hands. Really great gesture. Just 69 more needed now. 155/1

20.1 T Boult to J Bairstow, FOUR! BOOM! A length ball outside off, Bairstow backs away and clobbers it over cover for a boundary! 155/0

19.6 de Grandhomme to A Hales, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 151/0

19.5 de Grandhomme to A Hales, Outside off, steered through point for a couple. 151/0

19.4 de Grandhomme to J Bairstow, There it is! 4TH ODI TON FOR BAIRSTOW! It has been a quality innings which is an understatement. Gets there comfortably, with a run down to third man. Superb knock. 149/0

19.3 de Grandhomme to J Bairstow, FOUR! Moves to 99! A short ball, Bairstow pulls it through mid-wicket and finds the boundary! 148/0

19.2 de Grandhomme to A Hales, The batsman has played it to the point region. One run added to the total. 144/0

19.1 de Grandhomme to A Hales, Around off, defended solidly. 143/0

BREAK, BREAK, BREAK! Drinks time.

18.6 T Boult to J Bairstow, Full and outside off, Jonny has a hack, only to get an inside edge towards mid on. 143/0

18.6 T Boult to J Bairstow, WIDE. Another wild bouncer, on middle, Bairstow lets it go again. 143/0

18.5 T Boult to J Bairstow, A length ball around off, JB looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 142/0

18.4 T Boult to J Bairstow, FOUR! BLUDGEONED! Moves to a hit within a century. A short ball, Bairstow pulls it over mid-wicket and finds the boundary. 142/0

18.4 T Boult to J Bairstow, WIDE. A wild bouncer, down the leg side, too high as well, Jonny lets it sail over. 138/0

18.3 T Boult to J Bairstow, Short and outside off, cut through point for a brace. Moves to 91 from 53 balls. 137/0

18.2 T Boult to J Bairstow, A short ball, on middle, let through. 135/0

18.1 T Boult to A Hales, A short ball, pulled away for a single. 89 more needed from 191 balls. 135/0

Trent Boult is back on. Can he stop the carnage? New Zealand desperately need a wicket. Or two. Or three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten.

17.6 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, Floated outside off, JB lunges to defend but the ball spins away past the outside edge. 22 from the over - surely the most expensive of the innings? Or are we going to see more? 134/0

17.5 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, SIX! Third of the over! Floated outside off, Bairstow gets down, reaches out and sends this sailing over long on! 134/0

17.4 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, Dropped short, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple. 128/0

17.3 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, SIX! How on earth did he do that? Pretty full ball, outside off, but Bairstow goes back and just punches it - straight back over the bowler and almost on the sight screen! Amazing power. 98 more needed now, from 195 balls. Jonny is now on to 81 from 48 balls with his 5th six. 126/0

17.2 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, SIX! BLAST! Full and outside off, Bairstow gets down and mows it over mid-wicket! 104 more needed from 196 balls. Bairstow moves to 75 from 47 balls. Six number 4. 120/0

17.1 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, Full and outside off, blasted through the covers for a couple. 114/0

16.6 M Santner to A Hales, Played to the point region by the batsman. 112/0

16.5 M Santner to A Hales, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 112/0

16.4 M Santner to A Hales, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 112/0

16.3 M Santner to A Hales, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. They manage to come back for the second. 112/0

16.2 M Santner to A Hales, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 110/0

16.1 M Santner to J Bairstow, Full on middle, pushed towards long on for a single. 110/0

15.6 Ish Sodhi to A Hales, It's been driven superbly through the covers. Two runs added to the total. 17 from the over. 109/0

15.5 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run. 107/0

15.4 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, SIX! Now Sodhi drops it short and Bairstow rocks back to pull it over deep mid-wicket! 118 more required from 206 balls. 106/0

15.3 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, SIX! BELLIGERENT! That is some way to bring up the century stand. Full and outside off, Bairstow gets down and slog sweeps it massively over mid-wicket! 124 more needed from 207 balls. What a statement this is from England. 100/0

15.2 Ish Sodhi to A Hales, Short and outside off, slapped through the covers for a run. 94/0

15.1 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, Full and outside off, pressed towards cover-point for a single. 93/0

14.6 M Santner to A Hales, Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler. 92/0

14.5 M Santner to A Hales, On middle and leg. AH looks to sweep but gets a bit of a top edge, well above Ish Sodhi at short fine leg. Two runs taken. 92/0

14.4 M Santner to A Hales, The arm ball, skids on, Alex goes back and punches it towards point. 90/0

14.3 M Santner to A Hales, Full and around off, Hales comes forward and defends. 90/0

14.2 M Santner to J Bairstow, Short again, another punch through point for a run. 90/0

14.1 M Santner to A Hales, Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 89/0

13.6 Ish Sodhi to A Hales, Full and outside off, swept powerfully towards deep mid-wicket for a run. 88/0

13.5 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 87/0

13.4 Ish Sodhi to A Hales, Down the leg side, AH misses out on the pull this time. The ball goes off his pads, past short fine leg and by the time it is cut off, three runs are taken. Leg byes are signalled. 138 more needed from 218 balls. 86/0

13.3 Ish Sodhi to A Hales, Short and wide outside off, spinning away, Alex looks to cut but misses again. 83/0

13.2 Ish Sodhi to A Hales, Outside off, Hales looks to cut but misses. 83/0

13.1 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, 7TH ODI FIFTY FOR JONNY BAIRSTOW. Following up the century in the previous game. Full and outside off, Bairstow pushes it towards point and gets across to the other end with a single. 83/0

12.6 M Santner to J Bairstow, Works this through mid-wicket to move to 49... 82/0

12.5 M Santner to A Hales, Full and outside off, pushed with soft hands through the covers for one. 81/0

12.4 M Santner to A Hales, A tad short, punched towards mid-wicket. 80/0

12.3 M Santner to J Bairstow, Down the leg side, flicked towards short fine leg for a run. 80/0

12.2 M Santner to A Hales, On middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single. Hales moves to 30 from 39 balls. 79/0

12.1 M Santner to A Hales, Landed around off, Hales commits forward but the ball suddenly bounces, darts up, takes Hales by surprise and goes off the outside edge to point. The only threatening ball so far. 78/0

11.6 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, Floated outside off, Bairstow comes forward and then watches it turn away. 78/0

11.5 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, Short and outside off, chopped down to short third man. 78/0

11.4 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, Around off, pushed back to the bowler. 78/0

11.3 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, Full and outside off, lofted over cover for a couple. 78/0

11.2 Ish Sodhi to A Hales, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single. 76/0

11.1 Ish Sodhi to J Bairstow, Full on middle, pushed towards long on for a single. 149 more needed from 233 balls. 75/0

Welcome back to the Hagley Oval which is bathed in sunshine. The new balls are the only chance for New Zealand. Can they strike and make this match interesting? Or will England win this comfortably? The players are out in the middle. Tim Southee to Jonny Bairstow first up...

Spin at both ends now. Ish Sodhi into the attack.

10.6 M Santner to A Hales, Full and around off, watchfully pushed back. Expensive opening over from Santner. 74/0

10.5 M Santner to A Hales, FOUR! Full on middle, Hales gets down and sweeps it over short fine leg for a boundary! 74/0

10.4 M Santner to A Hales, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 70/0

10.3 M Santner to A Hales, Full on middle, pushed to the leg side. 70/0

10.2 M Santner to J Bairstow, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot for a single. 70/0

10.1 M Santner to J Bairstow, FOUR! Bairstow is on a roll. Does not care who the bowler is or what the situation is. Does not want to spend too much time in the office on a Saturday. Reaches out and welcomes Santner with a loft over cover. One bounce and into the fence. Moves to 43 from 29 balls. 69/0

Mitchell Santner into the attack. Looks like the only ray of hope for New Zealand.

POWERPLAY 2 time. 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.

9.6 Tim Southee to A Hales, Yes!!!! A maiden it is for Southee. Will it be the start of something special for the home side? Full and outside off, pushed straight to mid off. 65/0

Maiden... possible???

9.5 Tim Southee to A Hales, Outside off, pushed towards the off side. 65/0

9.4 Tim Southee to A Hales, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 65/0

9.3 Tim Southee to A Hales, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 65/0

9.2 Tim Southee to A Hales, Outside off, left alone. 65/0

9.1 Tim Southee to A Hales, A short ball outside off, Hales looks to cut but misses. 65/0

8.6 de Grandhomme to A Hales, Another one down the leg side for a run. 16 from the over! 159 more needed from 246 balls now. 65/0

8.5 de Grandhomme to J Bairstow, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads for a single. 64/0

8.4 de Grandhomme to J Bairstow, SIX! This is going pear-shaped for New Zealand. A short ball, clubbed over long on! 63/0

8.3 de Grandhomme to J Bairstow, Played to the point region by the batsman. 57/0

8.2 de Grandhomme to J Bairstow, FOUR! Oh wow. Length ball, swung over mid-wicket for a boundary. 57/0

8.1 de Grandhomme to J Bairstow, FOUR! Down the leg side, helped to the fine leg fence. Thank you. 53/0

7.6 Tim Southee to A Hales, Stays back in his crease and defends. 49/0

7.5 Tim Southee to A Hales, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 49/0

7.4 Tim Southee to A Hales, Desperate appeal for LBW from Tim Southee. Not given. Pitched in line of the stumps but hit very high on the pads. Hales misses his flick and is hit. Going down leg as well. 49/0

7.3 Tim Southee to A Hales, FOUR! BANG! That is really cut away hard. Short and outside off, Hales makes use of the room and cuts it past a flying Mark Chapman at point for a boundary. 5th boundary for Hales, in his score of 23! 49/0

7.2 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 179 more needed from 256 balls. 45/0

7.1 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, A short ball outside off, Bairstow looks to pull but misses and is hit on the body. 44/0

Tim Southee now gets a change of ends.

6.6 de Grandhomme to A Hales, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 44/0

6.5 de Grandhomme to A Hales, Full and outside off, nicely blocked out. 44/0

6.4 de Grandhomme to A Hales, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. 44/0

6.3 de Grandhomme to A Hales, FOUR! Another boundary. On the pads, Hales ticks it off past short fine leg towards the backward square leg boundary. Bleeding... 44/0

6.2 de Grandhomme to A Hales, Fuller in length, driven towards mid off. 40/0

6.1 de Grandhomme to A Hales, Full and around off, pushed towards mid on. 40/0

5.6 T Boult to J Bairstow, FOUR! AUDACIOUS! This is a real pumelling going on here and England are deflating their opposition. The ball is not swinging at all and they are making merry with all the full balls dished at them. This is bashed over mid off for a boundary. 11 from the over, might not be the most expensive yet. Bairstow moves to 23 from 21 balls. 40/0

5.5 T Boult to J Bairstow, Dropped short, pulled through square leg for a brace. 188 more needed from 265 balls now. 36/0

5.4 T Boult to J Bairstow, Outside off, run down towards backward point. 34/0

5.4 T Boult to J Bairstow, WIDE. Banged in short, just too high and it is wided. 34/0

5.3 T Boult to A Hales, Short and outside off, chopped behind backward point for a single to third man. 33/0

5.2 T Boult to J Bairstow, Now Bairstow finds another gap, through the covers and gets three. 32/0

5.1 T Boult to J Bairstow, Excellent stop. Mark Chapman the man. Short and outside off, Bairstow punches it through point where Chapman flings himself to his left to stop. 29/0

Boult continues... so no change of ends for Southee...

4.6 de Grandhomme to A Hales, Outside off, Alex pushes at it but gets a thick inside edge to short fine leg. 29/0

4.5 de Grandhomme to A Hales, Outside off, left alone. 29/0

4.4 de Grandhomme to A Hales, FOUR! England seem to be in a hurry. 5th boundary in the 5th over. Poor ball, full and down the leg side, Hales tickles it fine, past short fine leg. 29/0

4.3 de Grandhomme to A Hales, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 25/0

4.2 de Grandhomme to J Bairstow, Another long hop, this is pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single. 199 more needed from 274 balls. 25/0

4.1 de Grandhomme to J Bairstow, Short and outside off, gets away with that. Cut straight to point. 24/0

A quick change by Kane Williamson. Colin de Grandhomme into the attack. Could be a change of ends of Tim Southee.

3.6 T Boult to A Hales, Down the leg side, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 24/0

3.5 T Boult to A Hales, FOUR! ELEGANT! Fraction of width provided outside off and that is enough for Hales. Leans into this one and punches the ball through the covers for a boundary. Moves to 10 from 9 balls with his second boundary. 24/0

3.4 T Boult to J Bairstow, A short ball down the leg side, Jonny looks to pull but the ball goes off his hips towards square leg. A leg bye taken. 20/0

3.3 T Boult to J Bairstow, Third punch on the trot, this one finds the fielder at cover. 19/0

3.2 T Boult to J Bairstow, Another punch, this time through the covers. A couple now. 19/0

3.1 T Boult to J Bairstow, FOUR! Terrific shot. On a length outside off, Bairstow punches this on the up, past point and finds the gap. 207 more needed from 281 balls. Bairstow moves to 11 from 11 balls with his second boundary. 17/0

2.6 Tim Southee to A Hales, Driven through mid off by the batsman. 13/0

2.5 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, Excellent stop from Santner. Jonny has another heave through mid-wicket but the ball races away. However, Mitchell Santner throws himself to his left and stops the ball. Well done. Just a single. 13/0

2.4 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, Has a hack at this one and gets the ball wide of short mid-wicket for a couple. 12/0

2.3 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 10/0

2.2 Tim Southee to A Hales, On middle and leg, flicked wide of mid on for a single. 10/0

Coach Mike Hesson is giving an interview. Says that the Kiwis won't keep three slips in the field but will look to swing the bowling. Admits that the batting was not the best but for now, they need to concentrate on the bowling.

2.1 Tim Southee to A Hales, Outside off, lovely line, just around off, let through. 9/0

1.6 T Boult to J Bairstow, On a length outside off, let through. 9/0

1.5 T Boult to A Hales, Short and outside off, cut behind point for a single. 9/0

1.4 T Boult to A Hales, Full and miles outside off, not played at. Not wided either. 8/0

1.3 T Boult to A Hales, FOUR! Just a mere push! Boult bowls this on a length on middle and Hales just clips it past mid on. Beats the fielder and finds the fence. Both openers off the mark with boundaries. 216 more needed from 291 balls. 8/0

1.2 T Boult to A Hales, A length ball outside off, not much swing, left alone. 4/0

1.1 T Boult to A Hales, Short and outside off, chopped straight to point. 4/0

Trent Boult to bowl with the second new ball...

0.6 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 4/0

0.5 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, Outside off, quietly left alone this time. 4/0

0.4 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, FOUR! In the air... just wide! A short ball outside off, Bairstow reaches out and slashes it past the acrobatic point fielder for a boundary! 4/0

0.3 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, A length ball around off, turned towards short mid-wicket. 0/0

0.2 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, On middle, worked straight to short mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 Tim Southee to J Bairstow, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 0/0

First Published: March 10, 2018, 1:02 AM IST