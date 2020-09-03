Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROME, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Brescia Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Bergamo Cricket Club
Bergamo Cricket Club

Toss won by Bergamo Cricket Club (decided to field)
Live

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

2ND INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club

95/7 (10.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club*

55/2 (4.2)

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club need 41 runs in 34 balls at 7.23 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

England Renew Australia Rivalry in Coronavirus-hit Season Finale

One of England's most extraordinary seasons will end with them facing arch-rivals Australia as both sides try to strike a balance between playing their strongest limited-overs teams and keeping an eye on the future.

AFP |September 3, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
England Renew Australia Rivalry in Coronavirus-hit Season Finale

One of England's most extraordinary seasons will end with them facing arch-rivals Australia as both sides try to strike a balance between playing their strongest limited-overs teams and keeping an eye on the future.

The coronavirus pandemic threatened to wipe out England's entire home season yet they are now set to complete all 18 scheduled men's internationals, albeit the fixtures have been played behind closed doors.

They face Australia in three Twenty20s in Southampton starting on Friday before taking on their oldest foes in a further three one-day internationals in Manchester later this month.

The Twenty20s should have served as preparation for October's T20 World Cup in Australia but the Covid-19 outbreak means the next edition of the global showpiece will take place in India in 2021.

Also Read: Frustrated Mark Wood Looking To Send Message To Australia In T20s

That does give both teams time to fine-tune their line-ups but equally they may want to give their strongest XIs as much as time as they can in their middle.

Australia are currently the world's top-ranked T20 side, with much of thir success built on a top order featuring captain Aaron Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith.

So even though the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Marnus Labuschagne have been in the runs during Australia's warm-up matches in England, they are unlikely to displace the three premier batsmen.

"We've had a pretty settled T20 side over the last 12 months or so and all we can ask for is that guys bang so hard they are putting pressure on the guys in there," said Australia coach Justin Langer, who can also call upon Glenn Maxwell in the middle-order after he took a break to deal with mental health issues.

England beat Australia in the semi-finals on the way to winning last year's 50-over World Cup and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan believes consistency of selection is important if they are to replicate that triumph in the T20 equivalent.

Also Read: Australia Have Now Earned Back Respect After Ball-tampering Scandal - Justin Langer

"I don't think we can have a scenario where we can play the majority of our games with a half-strength team and then expect to go into a World Cup as contenders when guys don't know their roles or haven't been familiarised with them," he said.

'Dangerous'

England were without several multi-format players during their recent T20 series with Pakistan that ended in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The likes of 21-year-old opener Tom Banton starred against Pakistan but Jos Buttler could now regain his place at the top of the order.

World Cup-winning fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood will provide extra firepower to an attack still without star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who remains on compassionate leave while he spends time with his ill father.

"Dangerous... that's what I made of England," said Langer.

"I've watched the way Eoin Morgan plays, it's exciting to watch, he just comes out and smacks it from ball one."

"They've been the best one-day team in the world for a few years now.

"They are a very good cricket team, well led. We know what to expect and we'll be ready."

Meanwhile Wood hopes he can get inside the head of a few batsmen ahead of the 2021/22 Ashes in Australia.

"There's an extra incentive when you play Australia, your biggest rivals," said Wood.

"They are desperate to beat you, you are desperate to beat them. It doesn't matter if it's the Ashes, white ball, T20."

Australian cricket teamcricketcricket newsEngland cricket teamEngland vs Australiaengland vs australia 2020

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more