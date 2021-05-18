- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
England Rest Five Centrally Contracted Players for Two-Test Series vs New Zealand; Maiden Test Call-ups for James Bracey, Ollie Robinson
England will take on New Zealand on June 2 in the first Test match at Lord's.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 18, 2021, 8:00 PM IST
England have named a 15-man squad for the first Test against New Zealand starting June 5. As expected, they had to call in a couple of youngsters in absence of their star players. Some of them in quarantine, while a few are out injured. They will take on New Zealand in two-match Test series and will be up against India in a five-match series. A win in the first Test of the English summer will only add to the momentum.
Also read: AB De Villiers Has Made Up His Mind; Will Not Return to International Cricket
England Squad: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood.
Meanwhile they have given a maiden call upto Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey and Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson. Both the cricketers have been part of India and Sri Lanka tours earlier and not new to the rigors of international cricket. Both have been fast-forwarded into the squad on the back of some superlative performance in domestic cricket. While Racey has scored 478 Championship runs so far in this campaign at an average of 53, while Robinson has taken 29 wickets at an average of 14.
Also read: Why is Ball-Tampering Saga back in News Again?
As expected, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes were ruled out due to injuries. While IPL returnees like Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes are rested after completing a quarantine period. Earlier we had reported that ECB will field a relatively new side for the first Test match at Lord’s.
“The summer of Test cricket will be fascinating. Playing the top two teams in the world, in New Zealand and India, is perfect preparation for us as we continue to improve and progress towards an Ashes series in Australia at the back end of the year. With several players not available through injury or being rested for the New Zealand series, it is an opportunity for us to reward those who have been on the fringes of England squads over the past 12 months,” coach Chris Silverwood said.
