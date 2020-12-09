CRICKETNEXT

England Returning To Sri Lanka For 2-test Cricket Tour

England will return to Sri Lanka for a rearranged twotest cricket tour in January, 10 months after leaving the Asian country as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold.

LONDON: England will return to Sri Lanka for a rearranged two-test cricket tour in January, 10 months after leaving the Asian country as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold.

England’s players will isolate for three days in Hambantota after arriving in Sri Lanka on Jan. 2, with the first test starting Jan. 14 in Galle. The second test starts on Jan. 22.

The traveling squad will undergo full coronavirus testing every two days throughout the trip and players are expected to be offered mental health screening ahead of the tour, following concerns about their well-being in a bio-secure bubble during the recent tour of South Africa that was cut short.

These guys have been living in bubbles for long periods of time,” said Ashley Giles, the managing director of England mens cricket, “and their mental health and well-being is the absolute priority for us.

Opener Rory Burns has already indicated he could miss at least part of the tour to stay home to attend the birth of his first child. Jonny Bairstow is set to return to the squad, however, after pulling out of his contract with Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League in order to make himself available.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

