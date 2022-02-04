England Sack Graham Thorpe as Batting Coach of Men's Team After Ashes Debacle

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday, sacked Graham Thorpe, the assistant coach of the men’s cricket team. Following the Ashes debacle, England Cricket is going through some wholesale change. On Wednesday, Ashley Giles was sacked as the managing director of the men’s team while head coach Chris Silverwood left the post on Thursday.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have worked with so many good players and coaches who I consider my friends for life," said Thorpe in a statement by the ECB.

“I’d like to thank Graham for his work over many years on the England coaching staff and wish him the best for the future," said Sir Andrew Strauss, Interim Managing Director of men’s cricket.

Meanwhile, Strauss, who replaced Giles on a temporary basis, said Root would remain in charge for England’s red-ball tour of the Caribbean.

“Having spoken to Joe it is absolutely clear the extent of his commitment to moving this England team forward. He’s got incredible motivation and energy to do that. He’s bruised, hugely disappointed by what went on in the Ashes and I think it goes without saying there are many others in the same boat on that one," Strauss told reporters.

ECB also said that coaching arrangements for the West Indies tour will be announced in due course.

“There are decisions to be made on the focus of the tour. It’s very important we go out and win but it’s also about looking forward and we have to think about that with the interim coach and selection."

“The only way we can look at it at the moment is to get through the West Indies tour and after that, there will be some time for us to step back and think strategically about what is needed. We want someone who can add value to the team."

However, the ex-England skipper has ruled himself out from coming back into cricketing activities full-time to focus on his family, especially after the death of his wife Ruth.

