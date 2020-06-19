It was on this day, two years back that England showed the world, their transformation into a complete ODI outfit.
Against a strong Australian line up at Trent Bridge, the English not only managed to create the record of highest ODI total -- 481 -- but they also handed the opposition their biggest ever defeat, by 242 runs.
It all started with a 159-run partnership between Jason Roy (82) and Jonny Bairstow (139). They gave their team a perfect platform to reach a big total. And then came Alex Hales, who just blew apart the opposition with his whirlwind 147 from 92 balls.
His innings included 16 fours and five sixes. Skipper Eoin Morgan did what he does best -- coming in the middle order and taking the attack to the bowlers from the word go. He also smashed a quickfire 67 from 30 balls.
A massive 21 sixes were hit in the innings along with 41 fours. For Australia, Ashton Agar was the most economical bowler, who gave away 70 runs in his quota of 10 overs, while the most expensive turned out to be Andrew Tye, who leaked runs and returned with figures of 0/100.
Come the second innings, the fate of the match was already decided. A mere formality of Australian batting was to be completed. The English showed their dominance in the bowling department too and curtailed the runs right from the very start.
The result of this was that only one Aussie batsman went past the fifty-run mark -- Travis Head. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali emerged the bowling stars and picked up seven wickets between them.
The Aussies were dismissed for 239.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
On This Day: England Score 481 Against Australia in 2018, Break Their Own Record of Highest ODI Total
It was on this day, two years back that England showed the world, their transformation into a complete ODI outfit.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings