Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

416 (146.2)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

109/5 (32.0)

New Zealand trail by 307 runs
Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

282/6 (91.5)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 6, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 13 December, 2019

2ND INN

Dhaka Platoon

180/7 (20.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors*

43/2 (4.3)

Cumilla Warriors need 134 runs in 92 balls at 8.73 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

England Shuffle Their Aces for South Africa ODI & T20I Series

Worcestershire seamer Pat Brown, Somerset batsman Tom Banton and the Lancashire duo of Matthew Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood are included in the ODI squad for the first time.

AFP |December 13, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
England Shuffle Their Aces for South Africa ODI & T20I Series

England opted to limit the workload of some of their World Cup winners when they announced the squads on Friday for one-day and T20 series in South Africa in February.

Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Mark Wood will all be rested when England play their first ODIs since beating New Zealand at Lord's on July 14.

Test captain Joe Root is in the ODI squad, led by Eoin Morgan which plays a three-match series from February 4 to February 9 but not in the 16 for the three T20s.

Worcestershire seamer Pat Brown, Somerset batsman Tom Banton and the Lancashire duo of Matthew Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood are included in the ODI squad for the first time.

Banton and Mahmood are among five players who were in the T20 squad for England's 3-2 victory over New Zealand in November but are dropped for the three T20s in South Africa from February 12-16. Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory and James Vince also miss out as World Cup winners Archer, Buttler, Stokes and Wood return to England action.

"These two squads were selected with an eye on the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020," national selector Ed Smith said in a press release.

"We want to expand the pool of players who can perform successfully for England, while also helping the team to peak for major tournaments."

The T20 World Cup is in Australia in October and November.

England's squad for the three-match ODI series in South Africa: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes

England's squad for the three-match T20 series: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood

England cricketJoe RootSouth Africa vs England

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more