England Slip to Fifth Spot in ICC Test Rankings After Windies Defeat

Starting the series with the objective of winning it to remain in the third spot, England lost the first two Tests and despite earning a consolation win in St Lucia, the Joe Root-led side fell marginally behind arch-rivals Australia - who have now jumped to the fourth position. Meanwhile, New Zealand (107 points) now sits at No. 3.
Australia defeated Sri Lanka in both the home Tests to gain three points and now lead England on decimals.
Meanwhile, despite gaining seven points, Windies (77) remain in the eighth position in the points table that is led by India with 116 points and South Africa second with 110.
The annual rankings cut-off is in late March with the top-ranked side at that point (currently India) to pocket a $1 million prize from the ICC. The second-ranked side (currently South Africa) will win $500,000, third (currently NZ) wins $200,000 and fourth (currently Australia) claims $100,000.
First Published: February 13, 2019, 1:58 PM IST