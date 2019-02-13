Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
England Slip to Fifth Spot in ICC Test Rankings After Windies Defeat

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 13, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
(AFP)

Following their 1-2 series defeat at the hands of Windies, England have dropped from third to the fifth spot in the latest ICC Test rankings, it was announced on Wednesday (February 13).

Starting the series with the objective of winning it to remain in the third spot, England lost the first two Tests and despite earning a consolation win in St Lucia, the Joe Root-led side fell marginally behind arch-rivals Australia - who have now jumped to the fourth position. Meanwhile, New Zealand (107 points) now sits at No. 3.

Australia defeated Sri Lanka in both the home Tests to gain three points and now lead England on decimals.

Meanwhile, despite gaining seven points, Windies (77) remain in the eighth position in the points table that is led by India with 116 points and South Africa second with 110.

The annual rankings cut-off is in late March with the top-ranked side at that point (currently India) to pocket a $1 million prize from the ICC. The second-ranked side (currently South Africa) will win $500,000, third (currently NZ) wins $200,000 and fourth (currently Australia) claims $100,000.
First Published: February 13, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
