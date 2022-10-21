England Speedster Jofra Archer Set For England Return in November: Report

Pacer Jofra Archer is expected to join the England training camp scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates next month. Archer is currently undergoing his rehabilitation after he was ruled out of competitive matches due to an elbow injury and a subsequent back stress fracture.

The star England pacer also posted a video of his training session on social media.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

The 27-year-old was last seen in action in March 2021 during England’s fifth T20I match against India in Ahmedabad.

“After being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season,” the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had previously said in a statement.

Archer did make a brief comeback in County cricket earlier this year and played for Sussex but his return did not turn out to be a fruitful one after the Barbados-born sustained yet another injury.

The right-arm pacer was roped in by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians at the mega auctions for the IPL 2022 season despite knowing he might not be available at all due to fitness concerns.

Archer has so far played 13 Tests for England and has scalped 42 wickets in them.

In the 50 overs format, he has donned the England jersey on 17 occasions and added 30 wickets to his kitty. In the shortest format of the game, he has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.89 after playing 12 games.

England Lions will be in the UAE to take part in a three-day warm-up match against the England senior Test team.

The Ben Stokes-led side is expected to travel to the UAE on November 18 for the warm-up match and will start from November 23.

The match is in preparations for England’s three-match Test series in Pakistan. slated to start from December 1.

England Lions training group: Tom Abell (Somerset), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Josh Bohannon (Lancashire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Sam Conners (Derbyshire), Sam Cook (Essex), Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Tom Haines (Sussex), Jack Haynes (Worcestershire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), Matthew Potts (Durham), Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here