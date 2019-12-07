Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

England Spinner Moeen Ali to be Excluded From Squad for South Africa Tests

England off-spinner Moeen Ali, who was dropped from the team one match into the Ashes series earlier this year due to an extended period of bad form in the longest format is set to be excluded from the squad for the upcoming South Africa Test series as well.

Cricketnext Staff |December 7, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
England Spinner Moeen Ali to be Excluded From Squad for South Africa Tests

England off-spinner Moeen Ali, who was dropped from the team one match into the Ashes series earlier this year due to an extended period of bad form in the longest format is set to be excluded from the squad for the upcoming South Africa Test series as well.

Ali spoke to England captain Joe Root and the team management earlier this week according to a report by the Guardian, which also mentions that Jonny Bairstow, Jimmy Anderson and Mark Wood are set to return to the squad.

However, Ali’s name won’t be on that list, as the 32-year-old agreed to a spell of time out of Test consideration, also given he was omitted from the list of centrally contracted Test players after the Ashes series.

Ali was also signed to play for PSL franchise Multan Sultans, the team that is run by former England team director Andy Flower and head analyst Nathan Learnon. The latter half of the PSL, which will be played between 20 February to 22 March will be coinciding with England’s two Test tour to Sri Lanka, and given how effective Ali was on Sri Lankan pitches the last time England toured the country with 18 wickets, he will be considered for selection once again around that time.

In Ali’s absence, Matt Parkinson is expected to retain his place as one of the two spinners in the squad. James Anderson and Mark Wood are already in South Africa recovering from their respective calf and side injuries.

The first Test between England and South Africa will begin on 26 December.​

