England Squad Against Bangladesh: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 20: Eoin Morgan’s England will be up against Mahmudullah-led South Africa in the 20th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, October 27. This match will hold the key to Bangladesh’s fortune in this tournament as they lost their first match of the Super 12 round against Sri Lanka and need to be at their best to challenge England.

Morgan, on the other hand, would want his side to be as ruthless as they were against England. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali were superb and they will once again hold the key against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on a surface where they will find assistance. They were chasing only 55 runs, but lost 4 wickets in the process, and thus, their top order batting will have to do better.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table | Most Wickets | Most Runs

It has not been an entirely convincing campaign for Bangladesh so far – they were beaten by Scotland in the qualifying round and despite making it to the Super 12, their loss to Sri Lanka would have dampened their spirits.

England vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI:

England Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman

England vs Bangladesh squads:

England’s 15-man squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves named by England for T20 World Cup: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley

Bangladesh’s 15-man squad: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Reserves named by Bangladesh: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here