England Squad against New Zealand: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-Final 1: Eoin Morgan’s England lock horns with Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in Semifinal 1 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, November 10. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Former champions England have reached the summit clash twice, while the Blackcaps have never played a T20 World Cup final before. Notably, both the teams were finalists of the ICC World Cup 2019 (50 overs) will meet once again, this time in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In 2019, even 100 overs fell short of separating the two sides, and the match was ultimately decided in a Super Over. England held their nerve in those six balls to claim the trophy for the first time.

Coming back to the T20 World Cup, New Zealand, despite impressing many with their performance, have been the perennial underdogs in top ICC events but a runners-up finish in the 2019 ODI World Cup and becoming World Test Champions after defeating India in the final has proved their consistency across formats.

After losing their tournament opener against Pakistan, the Black Caps hammered India in their second game to get the momentum back. They then swept aside Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan to march into the semi-finals. The 2019 final’s defeat will be on the Kiwi’s minds and they would be desperate to avenge their loss here.

England’s T20 World Cup campaign has been quite a smooth one so far, they thrashed the West Indies by six wickets, then triumphed over hunted the Bangladesh and Australian sides by eight wickets each. Their final victory came against Sri Lanka by 26 runs. However, it took a hat-trick from Kagiso Rabada to halt their winning momentum, as they lost their only game in the group stage, against South Africa. Despite the setback, Eoin Morgan’s men are the hot favourites to win this fixture.

England vs New Zealand predicted playing XI:

England Probable Playing XI: James Vince/Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran/Mark Wood

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway (WK), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

England vs New Zealand squads:

England’s 15-man squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Sam Billings (wk), Mark Wood, Tom Curran, David Willey

Reserves named by England Cricket Board for T20 World Cup: Reece Topley, James Vince, Liam Dawson

New Zealand 15-man Squad for T20 WC: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Reserved players name by NZC: Adam Milne

