CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » England Squad Barring Moeen Ali Test Negative For COVID-19 In Sri Lanka

England Squad Barring Moeen Ali Test Negative For COVID-19 In Sri Lanka

All members of England's travelling squad barring allrounder Moeen Ali have tested negative for COVID19 before their twomatch test series in Sri Lanka starting on Jan. 14, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: January 6, 2021, 10:52 AM IST
England Squad Barring Moeen Ali Test Negative For COVID-19 In Sri Lanka

All members of England’s travelling squad barring all-rounder Moeen Ali have tested negative for COVID-19 before their two-match test series in Sri Lanka starting on Jan. 14, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Moeen had tested positive on Monday upon arriving in Sri Lanka and will now continue his 10-day self-isolation in a separate wing of the visitors’ team hotel in Hambantota.

Fast bowler Chris Woakes, who was deemed a possible close contact of Moeen, was among those who tested negative but will continue to isolate in his room as a precaution.

“All PCR tests from yesterday are negative, except for Moeen Ali, and we can start controlled training this afternoon. We’ll have a third COVID test tomorrow,” an ECB spokesman said.

England’s training session on Wednesday will be their first since arriving in Sri Lanka.

Both of England’s tests will be played in Galle. Their series in Sri Lanka will be followed by four tests in India in February and March.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches