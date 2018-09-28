England Star Sarah Taylor to Miss World T20 as Anxiety Issues Resurface

Loading...
This is not the first time that Taylor has been forced into taking a break due to similar concerns. After the last Women’s World T20 in 2016, where managed only 49 runs from five games, she underwent cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to treat anxiety related issues.
Taylor, an important part of the Surrey Stars Women's Cricket Super League winning campaign has been in fine form this season. She was also pivotal for England as she scored a ton in Hove when they squared the three-match series against South Africa before eventually winning it 2-1. Considered to be among the best wicketkeepers in the world, she also oversaw England's series win over New Zealand.
England coach Mark Robinson has expressed his support for Taylor, stressing that players must be given time to come back into the game.
"It's important we see mental health in a similar way to a player with a physical injury," Robinson said. "You wouldn't risk a player if you felt that playing them with an injury would increase the chances of them being out for a long time or the issue even becoming career-threatening.
"At the moment, she isn't in a place where we would all be comfortable that the demanding training, playing and travel schedule wouldn't potentially put her backwards and make her road to full recovery longer.
"Since the end of the summer Sarah hasn't been able to train fully with the squad due to not being as fit as she would want to be from a psychological point of view.
"Sarah will continue to train at Loughborough at a pace more suited to where she is right now with a view to hopefully being fully fit in the new year. All of our players' health and well-being is the most important thing and we must never lose sight of that in the intense and demanding world of professional sport."
Amy Jones is expected to fill in for Taylor as they look to reclaim the title that they last won in 2009.
First Published: September 28, 2018, 9:58 PM IST