England Stars in IPL Set to Miss Lord's Test Against New Zealand Due to New Quarantine Rules

A host of England cricketers who are currently in India for the IPL 2021 are set to miss the first Test against New Zealand starting June 2 at Lord’s after new travel protocols were announced. England citizens returning from India now have to undergo a mandatory quarantine of 10 days in a hotel approved by the government in light of the recent record surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran (both Chennai Super Kings), Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals) could be among those who may have to sit out should their respective franchises make the IPL 2021 playoffs. However, if their teams also end up making the final, scheduled for June 30, that would also rule them out of the second Test that gets underway from June 10 in Edgbaston.

According to Daily Mail, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has allowed its players to be part of the ongoing IPL for as long as possible after reaching an agreement with the BCCI. This, it’s believed, will also open up the possibility of India stars taking part in ECB’s ambitious competition The Hundred in future.

The IPL playoffs start from May 25 when the first qualifier is scheduled to be held.

Meanwhile, the likes of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes (both RR) have already left India for fitness issues. Archer is back home to undergo a surgery on his hand while Stokes broke his thumb and was sidelined for up to three months.

More recently, another RR star Liam Livingstone left IPL complaining of bio-bubble fatigue leaving the franchise without three of its overseas recruits for the remainder of the season.

UK has also put India in a ‘red list’ of countries due to the rising coronavirus cases and has issued new travel restrictions.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here