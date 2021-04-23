- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
England Stars in IPL Set to Miss Lord's Test Against New Zealand Due to New Quarantine Rules
IPL final is scheduled to be played on May 30 while the first Test against New Zealand gets underway from June 2.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 23, 2021, 7:48 AM IST
A host of England cricketers who are currently in India for the IPL 2021 are set to miss the first Test against New Zealand starting June 2 at Lord’s after new travel protocols were announced. England citizens returning from India now have to undergo a mandatory quarantine of 10 days in a hotel approved by the government in light of the recent record surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran (both Chennai Super Kings), Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals) could be among those who may have to sit out should their respective franchises make the IPL 2021 playoffs. However, if their teams also end up making the final, scheduled for June 30, that would also rule them out of the second Test that gets underway from June 10 in Edgbaston.
According to Daily Mail, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has allowed its players to be part of the ongoing IPL for as long as possible after reaching an agreement with the BCCI. This, it’s believed, will also open up the possibility of India stars taking part in ECB’s ambitious competition The Hundred in future.
The IPL playoffs start from May 25 when the first qualifier is scheduled to be held.
Meanwhile, the likes of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes (both RR) have already left India for fitness issues. Archer is back home to undergo a surgery on his hand while Stokes broke his thumb and was sidelined for up to three months.
More recently, another RR star Liam Livingstone left IPL complaining of bio-bubble fatigue leaving the franchise without three of its overseas recruits for the remainder of the season.
UK has also put India in a ‘red list’ of countries due to the rising coronavirus cases and has issued new travel restrictions.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule