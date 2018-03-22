Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
England Stumble to Their Sixth-lowest Total in Test History Against Kiwis

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 22, 2018, 10:51 AM IST
AFP

New Delhi: The English team had a horrid start to the Test series against New Zealand, as the former were bowled out for a paltry 58 runs in the 1st innings of the first Test in Auckland.

Kiwi pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee picked six and four wickets, respectively, and wreck havoc on the touring English side. The entire England innings lasted only 20.4 overs.

What is noteworthy is the fact that this is England’s one of the lowest team scores in an innings of a Test. Their worst performance came in Sydney, against Australia, way back in 1887, when they were bundled out for 45.

If not for the efforts of bowler Craig Overton, England would have certainly gone below their previous lowest score, as at one stage they were reeling at 23/8. Overton scored 33 not out for his side.

Here is the list of lowest scores by England in a Test innings:

- 45 vs Australia in Sydney, January 28, 1887
- 46 vs West Indies in Port of Spain, March 25, 1994
- 51 vs West Indies in Kingston, February 4, 2009
- 52 vs Australia at The Oval, August 14, 1948
- 53 vs Australia at Lord's, July 16, 1888
- 58 vs New Zealand in Auckland, March 22, 2018



First Published: March 22, 2018, 10:44 AM IST

