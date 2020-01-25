England Take Big Strides Towards Series Win Over Abject South Africa
England took a big stride towards securing a series win when they posted a first innings total of 400 on the second day of the fourth and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.
England Take Big Strides Towards Series Win Over Abject South Africa
England took a big stride towards securing a series win when they posted a first innings total of 400 on the second day of the fourth and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 25, 2020, 9:38 PM IST
Ben Stokes Fined for Angry Abuse at Wanderers Spectator
Cricketnext Staff | January 25, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
Ben Stokes Sorry Despite 'Repeated Abuse' - and 'Ed Sheeran Reference'
Cricketnext Staff | January 24, 2020, 11:08 PM IST
Stokes Faces Action Over Angry Clash With Fan at Wanderers
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Jan, 2020
IND v NZAuckland
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020
IND v NZHamilton All Fixtures
Team Rankings