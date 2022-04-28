CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » England Test Captain Ben Stokes - All You Need to Know
1-MIN READ

England Test Captain Ben Stokes - All You Need to Know

Ben Stokes' first assignment as Test captain will be against New Zealand. (AFP Photo)

Ben Stokes' first assignment as Test captain will be against New Zealand. (AFP Photo)

A brief look at the career of England Test captain Ben Stokes

Factbox on England allrounder Ben Stokes, who succeeded Joe Root as England test captain on Thursday.

  • Born: June 4, 1991 in Christchurch
  • Right arm fast medium bowler, left-hand batsman
  • Teams: England, Durham, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiant, Northern Superchargers

Also Read: Allrounder Ben Stokes Named as England Test Captain

Career Highlights

RELATED NEWS

  • Tests: 79
  • Debut: v Australia, Adelaide, 2013
  • Wickets: 174
  • Five-wicket hauls: 4
  • Average: 32.12
  • Best bowling: 6-22 v West Indies
  • Runs: 5,061 at an average of 35.89
  • Centuries: 11
  • Highest score: 258 v South Africa

One-day internationals: 101

  • Debut: v Ireland, Dublin, 2011
  • Wickets: 74
  • Five-wicket hauls: 1
  • Average: 41.59
  • Best bowling: 5-61 v Australia
  • Runs: 2,871 at an average of 40.43
  • Centuries: 3
  • High score: 102 not out v Australia

Twenty20 internationals: 34

  • Debut: v West Indies, The Oval, 2011
  • Wickets: 19
  • Average: 37.73
  • Best bowling: 3-26 v New Zealand
  • Runs: 442 at an average of 20.09
  • High score: 47 not out v South Africa

Key Career Highlights

* Was player of the match in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final after scoring 84 not out as England beat New Zealand to lift the trophy for the first time.

* Passed 4,000 runs in 2020, becoming only the seventh test cricketer to reach that figure and take 100 wickets, achieving the milestone in fewer tests than England great Ian Botham.

* Named Wisden’s ’Leading Cricketer in the World’ for 2019 and 2020.

* Notched up the quickest 250 (off 196 balls) in tests after scoring the second fastest double century (163 balls) against South Africa in 2016. Also set a sixth-wicket test record of 399 runs with Jonny Bairstow.

* Previously led England in a test defeat by West Indies in 2020 when Root was on paternity leave, and last year captained a second-string team to a one-day series win over Pakistan in July.

* Took an indefinite break from cricket in 2021 to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger.

* Signed by Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals for $1.97 million in 2018, a year after he was adjudged Most Valuable Player when he represented Pune. Has scored two centuries in the tournament and taken 28 wickets.

* Played for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

* Missed the Ashes in 2017 after sustaining a hand injury in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub, which led to him being charged with affray.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here

Tags
first published:April 28, 2022, 16:03 IST