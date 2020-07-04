Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

England to Allow Two Overseas Players in County XIs from 2021

England’s first-class county teams will be allowed to field two, rather than one, overseas-registered player in next season’s domestic championship

Reuters |July 4, 2020, 8:58 AM IST
England to Allow Two Overseas Players in County XIs from 2021

England’s first-class county teams will be allowed to field two, rather than one, overseas-registered player in next season’s domestic championship and Royal London Cup, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

The decision was made by the ECB’s Board after a recommendation by the Performance Cricket Committee.

“There is an important balance to be struck to ensure the need for good foreign players in county cricket and providing opportunity for nine England-qualified players in each county team,” the ECB’s Performance Cricket Committee (PCC) chair Andrew Strauss said in a statement.

“There are clearly long-established benefits for our domestic players to compete against and learn from the best players from across the world in addition to providing high-quality domestic cricket for county members and fans to enjoy.”

Counties have been allowed only one ‘unqualified’ player on the pitch since the rule was changed for the 2008 season, partly to offer more first-team opportunities for young players eligible to play for England.

The change will not affect the Vitality Blast T20 competition which already allows teams to field two foreign players.

andrew straussCounty championshipcounty cricketecbengland and wales cricket boardengland county cricket

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more