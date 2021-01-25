CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » England To Host New Zealand For Two Tests In June

England To Host New Zealand For Two Tests In June

England will host New Zealand for two test matches in June for the home side's first games of the summer.

England To Host New Zealand For Two Tests In June

LONDON: England will host New Zealand for two test matches in June for the home side’s first games of the summer.

It will be the first time that New Zealand, which leads the test rankings, has played tests in England since 2015. The matches will be played at Lord’s on June 2-6 and Edgbaston on June 10-14. England beat New Zealand at Lord’s in the 2019 World Cup final.

The announcement means England is set to host seven tests this summer, with India scheduled to play a five-match series starting in August.

New Zealand is on track to qualify for the final of the inaugural World Test Championship. It was scheduled for June at Lord’s but no date has been confirmed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

England also announced a three-match Twenty20 Series against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 23 and 24 and the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 26, starting before a three-match one-day international series against the same opponents.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches