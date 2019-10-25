London: England will be playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in March next year, which will be part of the ICC World Championship. A total of 120 points would be at stake for both the sides.
According to an ICC report, the first Test will begin from March 19 in Galle. The tour will then conclude with the second and final Test at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.
Before the two Test matches, England will play two tour games. The first will be three-day warm-up match against a Sri Lanka Board President's XI in Katunayake. That will be followed by a second warm-up game, this one a four-day first-class fixture, against the same opposition, between March 12 and 15 at Colombo's P Sara Oval.
In their last tour to Sri Lanka in November 2018, England had swept a three-Test series.
The series is yet another assignment in an already packed red-ball schedule for England, who are scheduled to play 14 Tests between now and next year's World T20 scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.
England are presently placed at the fifth spot in the World Championship points table. They have 56 points from five games they have played so far.
England are currently in New Zealand where they will be playing five T20Is and two Test matches.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
England to Play Two Tests in Sri Lanka in March 2020
England will be playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in March next year, which will be part of the ICC World Championship. A total of 120 points would be at stake for both the sides.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Have to Keep Getting Better to Cement Place in T20I Team: Root
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 11:33 PM IST
World Cup Glory Counts for Nothing Now: Chris Silverwood
Cricketnext Staff | October 14, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
Jofra Archer Wants England to Build On World Cup Legacy
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 T20 | Fri, 25 October, 2019
NAM v KENDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 T20 | Fri, 25 October, 2019
OMA v CANAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 T20 | Sat, 26 October, 2019
NIG v IREAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings