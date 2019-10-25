Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 31, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 25 October, 2019

2ND INN

Papua New Guinea

180/4 (20.0)

Papua New Guinea
v/s
Singapore
Singapore*

121/7 (17.3)

Singapore need 60 runs in 15 balls at 24 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 31: PNG VS SIN

live
PNG PNG
SIN SIN

Dubai

25 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 33: KEN VS NAM

upcoming
KEN KEN
NAM NAM

Dubai

25 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 34: CAN VS OMA

upcoming
CAN CAN
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

25 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 35: IRE VS NIG

upcoming
IRE IRE
NIG NIG

Abu Dhabi

26 Oct, 201911:30 IST

England to Play Two Tests in Sri Lanka in March 2020

England will be playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in March next year, which will be part of the ICC World Championship. A total of 120 points would be at stake for both the sides.

IANS |October 25, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
England to Play Two Tests in Sri Lanka in March 2020

London: England will be playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in March next year, which will be part of the ICC World Championship. A total of 120 points would be at stake for both the sides.

According to an ICC report, the first Test will begin from March 19 in Galle. The tour will then conclude with the second and final Test at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Before the two Test matches, England will play two tour games. The first will be three-day warm-up match against a Sri Lanka Board President's XI in Katunayake. That will be followed by a second warm-up game, this one a four-day first-class fixture, against the same opposition, between March 12 and 15 at Colombo's P Sara Oval.

In their last tour to Sri Lanka in November 2018, England had swept a three-Test series.

The series is yet another assignment in an already packed red-ball schedule for England, who are scheduled to play 14 Tests between now and next year's World T20 scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.

England are presently placed at the fifth spot in the World Championship points table. They have 56 points from five games they have played so far.

England are currently in New Zealand where they will be playing five T20Is and two Test matches.

ecbSri Lanka vs England

Related stories

Have to Keep Getting Better to Cement Place in T20I Team: Root
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 12:22 PM IST

Have to Keep Getting Better to Cement Place in T20I Team: Root

World Cup Glory Counts for Nothing Now: Chris Silverwood
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 11:33 PM IST

World Cup Glory Counts for Nothing Now: Chris Silverwood

Jofra Archer Wants England to Build On World Cup Legacy
Cricketnext Staff | October 14, 2019, 4:19 PM IST

Jofra Archer Wants England to Build On World Cup Legacy

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 T20 | Fri, 25 October, 2019

NAM v KEN
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 T20 | Fri, 25 October, 2019

OMA v CAN
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 T20 | Sat, 26 October, 2019

NIG v IRE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more