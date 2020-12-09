England to Tour Sri Lanka for Two Tests in January 2021, Was First Series to get Cancelled Due to Covid-19

England will be playing two Test matches against Sri Lanka behind closed doors in Galle next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stated on Wednesday while confirming the schedule for the re-arranged series which will be a part of the ICC Test Championship. The first Test will commence on January 14-18 while the second Test will begin from January 22-26 at the Galle International Stadium.

The tour was due to take place in March, but was cut short during the warm-up games following the coronavirus outbreak.

The England touring party will depart on a chartered flight on January 2 and will be subject to quarantine in Hambantota. During this period, the team will be able to train and prepare for five days from January 5-9 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

This will be England's penultimate series in the ICC Test Championship, and they hope to conclude their campaign against India in February, subject to confirmation of the India tour schedule. England are currently placed third in the ICC Test Championship standings, behind Australia and India.

England's last completed tour of Sri Lanka took place in November 2018, when they won a three-Test series 3-0.

Meanwhile, England's cricket tour of South Africa has been called off after a Covid-19 outbreak in the England touring party, both countries said on Monday. The announcement came after the rearranged first match in the three-match series on Sunday was cancelled after two members of the England touring party tested positive for the virus.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to postpone the remaining matches in the current Betway One-Day International (ODI) Series," a joint statement said. "The decision was taken jointly by the two Boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams."

England will return home without having played any of three scheduled one-day internationals. The decision to call off the tour followed apparent breaches of the bio-secure environment at the hotel in Cape Town where both teams are staying.

A South African player tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Two hotel staff members then tested positive before two members of the England touring party returned what were described as “unconfirmed positive tests” on Sunday.

The series was to have started in Cape Town on Friday but that match was cancelled an hour before the players were to take to the field after the South African player's positive test.