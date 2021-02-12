England Tour of India, 2nd Test: IND vs ENG 2nd Test Weather Forecast and Pitch Report in Chennai India vs England, 2nd Test in Chennai: Check out the IND vs ENG 2nd Test weather forecast and the pitch report on February 13, 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Team India look to bounce back after trailing 1-0 in the four-match Test series against England.

The India vs England first Test match was considered flat by the former cricketers and experts, which eventually saw England making the most of the wicketby hammering the Indian attacking unit in the first innings of the first Test played in Chennai. Plenty of work will be cut out for curators V Ramesh Kumar, who is a part of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and BCCI Head of Pitches and Grounds Committee Head Taposh Chatterjee.

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be commencing from February 13, 2021, onwards and will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The toss will take placeat 9:00 AM, followed by the match commencing 9:30 AM onwards.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Weather Report atMA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

The weather in Chennai is currently sunny and dry and there is no chance of cloudy skies or rain as per the weather forecast on Day 1 of the second Test. A dry wicket could see the pitch breaking, however, the match will be played on a different strip at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai sees a bright sunshine on Day 1 of the second Test match between India and England. However, from Day 2 onwards, it is expected to get a but cloudy. There are no chances of rain as of now, but a bit of wind can be expected, which can see the ball turn.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Pitch Report atMA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has stated in the pre-match press conference that the pitch is now completely different and is expecting the ball to turn from Day 1 itself.The India vs England 2nd Test match will be played on a different strip with grass cover and experts feel that there will be a fair share of turn. It will be vital to win the toss as the batsmen and spinners will look to enjoy and have a field day with a bit of turn. The captain winning the toss will aim to bat first.

The second Test wicket is expected to be a bit different from the strip used in the first Test, which was batting-friendly. While England made the most of the conditions by putting up a gigantic 578 in the first innings of the first Test, if India win the toss, the Virat Kohli led side should also look to bat first and put up plenty of runs on the scoreboard.