England tour of India, 2nd Test Possible XI: Check India vs England Predicted Playing XI for 2nd Test in Chennai India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai: Check the IND vs ENG predicted playing XI for the second Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on February 13, 2021.

India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai:IND vs ENG second Test match will be playedat the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on February 13, 2021. The toss will be at 9:00 AM and the second Test match will get underway from 9:30 AM onwards.

The Virat Kohli led Indian team will look to bounce back in the second Test match against England after trailing 1-0 in the four match Test series, especially, with a final spot up for grabs in the World Test Championship. England have declared their 12-man squad for the second Test match in Chennai and the visitors have rested veteran Jimmy Anderson and spinner Dom Bess, and in place, captain Joe Root has brought in Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali. With Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler being unavailable, Broad and Ali are likely to be a part of the England playing XI for the second Test match against India.

Captain Root had stated in a press conference that it was a difficult decision to leave out Bess. “He has taken that on board and I am sure he will be disappointed, but that is what you expect from players who really care," said Root.

Bess collectively claimed five wickets in the two innings in the first Test and was vital in dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in the first innings. England are expected to bring in Moeen Ali in place of Bess in the playing XI as the all-rounder is capable of causing all sorts of trouble for the hosts and does understand the conditions well in India, given the IPL experience.

The Indian cricket team is expected to rely on Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as openers for the second Test and hope the duo fire away. While Chetshwar Pujara is also expected to retain his place as the No. 3 batsman, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s consistency is now being questioned. Rahane only managed to score 1 run in two of the innings played and with the second Test match being vital, the skipper and Indian cricket team coaches have a tough decision to make. However, Rahane is likely to retain his spot in the playing XI. Rishabh Pant will be behind the stumps as his batting prowess is highly dependable and can bring the attack to the England bowlers.

For the bowling unit, Ravichandran Ashwin will retain his place after his 6/61 in the second innings saw England collapse. All-rounder Axar Patel might be introduced in the second Test as he was seen batting in the nets today and might come in place of Shabaz Nadeem.

However, the tough decision will have to be made between Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav. While the chinaman can is capable of claiming wickets, Sundar has been vital with the bat after scoring two fifites in his previous two Test matches played. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma will be a part of the attacking unit as well.

Here is the India vs England Predicted XI for the 2nd Test at Chennai

India (Possible XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma.

England (Possible XI): Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Olly Stone, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.