England tour of India, 2nd Test Possible XI: Check India vs England Predicted Playing XI for 2nd Test in Chennai

- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
PAK
SA166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 runs
- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 1st Test - 2 Mar, TueUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 19 Mar, FriUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 2 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd ODI - 4 Apr, SunUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd ODI - 7 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st T20I - 10 Apr, SatUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd T20I - 12 Apr, MonUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd T20I - 14 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 4th T20I - 16 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
England tour of India, 2nd Test Possible XI: Check India vs England Predicted Playing XI for 2nd Test in Chennai
India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai: Check the IND vs ENG predicted playing XI for the second Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on February 13, 2021.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 12, 2021, 6:55 PM IST
India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai:IND vs ENG second Test match will be playedat the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on February 13, 2021. The toss will be at 9:00 AM and the second Test match will get underway from 9:30 AM onwards.
The Virat Kohli led Indian team will look to bounce back in the second Test match against England after trailing 1-0 in the four match Test series, especially, with a final spot up for grabs in the World Test Championship. England have declared their 12-man squad for the second Test match in Chennai and the visitors have rested veteran Jimmy Anderson and spinner Dom Bess, and in place, captain Joe Root has brought in Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali. With Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler being unavailable, Broad and Ali are likely to be a part of the England playing XI for the second Test match against India.
Captain Root had stated in a press conference that it was a difficult decision to leave out Bess. “He has taken that on board and I am sure he will be disappointed, but that is what you expect from players who really care," said Root.
Bess collectively claimed five wickets in the two innings in the first Test and was vital in dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in the first innings. England are expected to bring in Moeen Ali in place of Bess in the playing XI as the all-rounder is capable of causing all sorts of trouble for the hosts and does understand the conditions well in India, given the IPL experience.
The Indian cricket team is expected to rely on Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as openers for the second Test and hope the duo fire away. While Chetshwar Pujara is also expected to retain his place as the No. 3 batsman, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s consistency is now being questioned. Rahane only managed to score 1 run in two of the innings played and with the second Test match being vital, the skipper and Indian cricket team coaches have a tough decision to make. However, Rahane is likely to retain his spot in the playing XI. Rishabh Pant will be behind the stumps as his batting prowess is highly dependable and can bring the attack to the England bowlers.
For the bowling unit, Ravichandran Ashwin will retain his place after his 6/61 in the second innings saw England collapse. All-rounder Axar Patel might be introduced in the second Test as he was seen batting in the nets today and might come in place of Shabaz Nadeem.
However, the tough decision will have to be made between Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav. While the chinaman can is capable of claiming wickets, Sundar has been vital with the bat after scoring two fifites in his previous two Test matches played. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma will be a part of the attacking unit as well.
Here is the India vs England Predicted XI for the 2nd Test at Chennai
India (Possible XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma.
England (Possible XI): Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Olly Stone, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking