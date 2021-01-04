England tour of Sri Lanka 2021: Moeen Ali Tests Covid Positive on Arrival in Hambantota

However, as of now there is no confirmation that whether Ali was tested positive for the new variant.

England cricketer Moeen Ali has tested Covid-19 positive on arrival in Sri Lanka. He has tested positive at Hambantota Airport on arrival and will undergo a self-isolation for ten days. England cricket team have got exemptions as they are the only one to travel outside United Kingdom when the outside world has isolated them for emergence of a new variant of Covid-19.

However, as of now there is no confirmation that whether Ali was tested positive for the new variant.“Following PCR tests administered on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Sunday 3rd January, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Moeen Ali has tested positive for Covid-19,” the ECB said.

“Ali will now observe a period of 10-days self-isolation, in accordance with the Sri Lanka Government’s protocol on quarantine.”Pace bowler Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact and will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing.The touring party will undergo testing for a second time on Tuesday and is set to train for the first time on Wednesday. The second test starts Jan. 22 and is also in Galle.

England are scheduled to play two Test matches against Sri Lanka in Galle from January 14-18 and January 22-26. The series, a part of the ongoing World Test Championship, was postponed in March last year midway through the visitors' warm-up game in Colombo due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is England's second tour since the COVID-19 pandemic threw schedules haywire.

They had travelled to South Africa in November but the tour was called off midway after two members of the visiting party tested positive for the dreaded virus. However, England's Test skipper Joe Root has said any positive cases of COVID-19 will not derail the team's tour of Sri Lanka.

After this Sri Lanka tour, the England cricket team will head to India for a full series starting with the first Test on February 5.

(With Agencies)