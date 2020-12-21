England Tour of Sri Lanka Under Threat Due to New COVID-19 Strain: Report

England’s tour of Sri Lanka in early 2021 could be in danger of being postponed due to the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom

The tour was originally scheduled for March 2020 but abandoned before the first Test due to the COVID-19 situation.

The new strain has forced UK to impose a stringent tier-4 lockdown in the worst-affected parts of the country.

The report said England & Wales Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket will hold emergency discussions to decide the fate of the tour.

Jacques Kallis Appointed England Batting Consultant for Sri Lanka Tour

Sri Lanka has banned entry to non Sri Lankans but the England touring party was given an exemption for the two-Test series. However, the emergence of the new strain could force the Sri Lankan government to take a call. Recently, England cancelled their ODI series in South Africa due to the COVID situation and emergence of positive cases within the bio bubble.

England are set to tour India after the Sri Lanka series. On Monday, the Indian government banned all incoming flights from the UK.

Meanwhile, ECB on Monday announced that former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis will join the England coaching camp as a batting coaching consultant for the tour of Sri Lanka. Kallis will join the coaching staff headed by Chris Silverwood with Paul Collingwood as assistant coach, Jon Lewis as bowling coach and Jeetan Patel as spin bowling coaching consultant.

England's regular assistant coach Graham Thorpe has been rested for the Sri Lanka tour but is expected to be back for the India tour.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will be rested for the series. England are set to face the Lankans in a two-match Test series that begins on January 14. Both the matches are to be played in Galle.

England are scheduled to fly to Sri Lanka on January 2.