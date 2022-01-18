England U-19 vs Canada U-19 Live Cricket Score Under-19 World Cup: Live Updates From St Kitts

England U-19 vs Canada U-19 Live Cricket Score Under-19 World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of England vs Canada Under-19 World Cup match. The high-octane clash will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match is scheduled to start at 06:30 PM IST.

It has now been 24 years since England’s sole ICC U19 Men’s CWC victory, but the team did reach the semi-finals on the way to third place back in 2014.

Last time out, England failed to get through the first round, edged out in a group also featuring Australia and the West Indies before going on to finish ninth with three wins in the play-offs.

This year, Hampshire batter and skipper Tom Prest will be hopeful of a stronger showing for a completely new-look side coached by Richard Dawson.

The team also features Barbados-born spinner Jacob Bethell, who will hope to impress on his return to the Caribbean, as well as fellow spinner Archie Lenham, who featured regularly for Sussex across all three formats in 2021 at the age of just 17.

Canada head to the West Indies to take part in a fifth successive ICC U19 Men’s CWC, and an eighth overall.

The North Americans will be hoping to improve on a best previous result of 11th place, which came in 2010.

They have never made it past the first round and into the quarter-finals, and will be up against it here with the defending champions Bangladesh and England in the group.

Skipper Mihir Patel was part of the team in South Africa, including scoring 90 against fellow Group A outfit UAE in a first-round defeat that was later avenged in the play-offs.

Canada U19 (Playing XI): Anoop Chima(w), Arjuna Sukhu, Ethan Gibson, Gurnek Johal Singh, Siddh Ladd, Yasir Mahmood, Mihir Patel(c), Kairav Sharma, Sheel Patel, Harjap Saini, Parmveer Kharoud

England U19 (Playing XI): George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest(c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Alex Horton(w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Joshua Boyden

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here