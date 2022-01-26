England U-19 vs South Africa U-19 Live Cricket Score, Plate Quarter-Final 3: Under-19 World Cup Live Updates From Antigua

England U-19 vs South Africa U-19 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Under-19 World Cup Plate Quarter-Final 3. The knockout match will take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Ireland qualified for their ninth ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in style, skittling Scotland for 66 in a one-sided final of the Europe qualifier last September.

Matthew Humphreys was the star in La Manga, taking 5-25, and the slow left-arm spinner from Lisburn will be eager to take that form into the big occasion.

Ireland warmed up by taking on Zimbabwe in Barbados over the New Year and though they went down 3-1 in the series, a 117-run win in the final match showed what the side captained by Tim Tector are capable of on their day.

Tenth place in 2010 is Ireland’s best performance in their eight outings to date but they won three of their six matches last time they qualified in 2018, including a memorable four-run victory over Afghanistan.

Canada head to the West Indies to take part in a fifth successive ICC U19 Men’s CWC, and an eighth overall.

The North Americans will be hoping to improve on a best previous result of 11th place, which came in 2010.

They have never made it past the first round and into the quarter-finals, and will be up against it here with the defending champions Bangladesh and England in the group.

Skipper Mihir Patel was part of the team in South Africa, including scoring 90 against fellow Group A outfit UAE in a first-round defeat that was later avenged in the play-offs.

