England vs Afghanistan | Didn't Think I Could Produce an Innings Like That: Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan, who smashed 148 runs off just 71 balls against Afghanistan, said he never thought that he could play an innings like he did on Tuesday (June 18) in Manchester.
The left-hander demolished Afghanistan's bowling attack, smoking record 17 maximums during his stay in the middle. Morgan finished with the strike rate of over 200 and was excited to match-up to the power-hitting skills that quite a few youngsters possess in his team.
"Didn't really think it was going to be my day at any point, to be honest. I've had a bad back, looks like I'm getting old (laughs).
"There are many guys in the dressing room and who can produce an innings like that - but to match up to the youngsters is amazing. I didn't think I could produce an innings like that, honestly. Afghanistan is a side with a lot of potential - a completely different challenge with their spin attack."
Morgan was extremely brutal against Rashid Khan who leaked 110 runs in his nine over and out of those 110 runs, 58 came off Morgan's willow. The Irishman who had the reputation of playing all the funky shots during his younger days has now transformed himself into a conventional power-hitter. Most of his sixes came straight down the ground and Morgan said he has evolved with time and trend.
"I have changed in terms of my game - everyone plays the shots I started my career with - the scoops and the sweeps, etc. However, right now, I'm stronger down the ground than I have ever been, and life seems to have come full circle that way, because cricket has evolved in a way that there are fields that the oppositions set for those funky shots now."
Morgan found ample support from the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root in the batting department before Jofra Archer and Mark Wood blew away Afghanistan with their pace and bounce.
"Today was fantastic for us. The wicket was very good. I thought everything from the way we started - our openers started well. Bairstow and Root were excellent.
"Throw Stokes in there as well bowling 90mph (competition between Wood and Archer). Guys competing at this level is amazing."
England are currently at the top of the table and will play Sri Lanka on Friday. However, they will face their toughest challenge in the last three group games when they will come face to face against Australia, India and New Zealand and Morgan doesn't want his team to "slack off".
"The next two-three games are pretty crucial. Want to bring that level of intensity in every game we play. Don't want to slack off. You will make mistakes. We spilled a couple of catches today which can happen."
England vs Afghanistan | Didn't Think I Could Produce an Innings Like That: Morgan
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 18, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
England vs Afghanistan: Record-Breaking Morgan Scales New Heights by Smashing 17 Sixes
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019
SA v NZBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019
BAN v AUSNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019
SL v ENGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019
AFG v INDRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings