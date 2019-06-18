starts in
England vs Afghanistan | Have a Lot of Work to do in Every Department: Naib

Cricketnext Staff |June 19, 2019, 12:38 AM IST
England vs Afghanistan | Have a Lot of Work to do in Every Department: Naib

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib feels his team will have to improve and work hard in every department after they were dismantled by England in Manchester on Tuesday (June 18).

Afghanistan were no match to the top-ranked One-Day International side as they surrendered their weapons moment after England amassed 397 runs in their 50 overs. Things haven't been going well for Naib's men who have now lost all of their five encounters and to add on that, are yet to put up a fighting performance.

"We did work hard in every department. We're improving day by day. Have a lot of work to do in every department.

"The target was quite big but the message to the boys was to play their normal game. Playing fifty overs is a good thing for our batters."

Afghanistan's fate was always in the hands of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman but the trio have performed way below par in this tournament. While Mujeeb had a decent outing against England, Nabi conceded 70 runs in his nine overs.

However, it was Rashid who felt the wrath of Eoin Morgan and Co. The legspinner was smashed for record 11 sixes and registered the worst bowling figures (0 for 110) in the World Cup history.

"This wicket was totally different to the ones we've been playing on. Mujeeb did really well, did his job. Unfortunately, Rashid was expensive and didn't deliver."

Rashid might have been taken for cleaners but Naib feels he is still one of the best spinners in world cricket.

"Rashid is one of the best spinners. He's a star player. So yeah, it happens to any player, not only Rashid. So yeah, everyone knows how good Rashid is. I think today was not his day, but it's cricket, sometimes you do well, sometimes like this kind of stuff happens. I'm happy with him. It's not a big deal."

Naib also heaped heavy praise on Morgan who smoked 148 off 71 deliveries, including 17 sixes and four fours.

"How they played after 30 overs was special. Credit to Morgan for how he batted. One of the best innings I've ever seen. We did a lot of good things on the field, but we dropped the catch of Morgan. And he capitalized."

