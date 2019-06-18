starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

live
ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

18 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

England vs Afghanistan: 'Hurricane' Morgan's Ton Leaves Twitter Gobsmacked

Cricketnext Staff |June 18, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
England vs Afghanistan: 'Hurricane' Morgan's Ton Leaves Twitter Gobsmacked

On Tuesday, Eoin Morgan turned the Old Trafford stadium into his launching pad against Afghanistan. The England skipper went on to register magnificent innings of 148 runs from just 71 balls. He took away every bowler coming his way to the cleaners.

Moreover, he went on to hit 17 sixes in the innings which is the highest by any batsman in an ODI. The previous record was jointly held by Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers with 16 hits out over the fence.

Twitter was full of adulation for Morgan’s splendid session of pinch-hitting. Here we take you across some of the tweets admiring him for his sensational knock.

 

england vs afghanistaneoin morganicc world cup 2019Joe RootRashid Khan

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019: Nephew-Uncle Zadran Duo Take to Field for Afghanistan
Cricketnext Staff | June 18, 2019, 5:49 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Nephew-Uncle Zadran Duo Take to Field for Afghanistan

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more