England vs Afghanistan: 'Hurricane' Morgan's Ton Leaves Twitter Gobsmacked

On Tuesday, Eoin Morgan turned the Old Trafford stadium into his launching pad against Afghanistan. The England skipper went on to register magnificent innings of 148 runs from just 71 balls. He took away every bowler coming his way to the cleaners.
Moreover, he went on to hit 17 sixes in the innings which is the highest by any batsman in an ODI. The previous record was jointly held by Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers with 16 hits out over the fence.
Twitter was full of adulation for Morgan’s splendid session of pinch-hitting. Here we take you across some of the tweets admiring him for his sensational knock.
Incredible innings @Eoin16 Congratulations on some fantastic shots all round the park .. the hundred and all those sixes .. Well done #CWC2019 #AFGvsENG — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 18, 2019
THAT IS OUT - Morgan (148 from 71 balls), leaves to a rousing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd. A stunning knock from the skipper who overcame a back spasm on Friday to play. 359-4 — Dean Wilson (@CricketMirror) June 18, 2019
Afghanistan ravaged by Hurricane Morgan — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 18, 2019
Astonishing hitting from Eoin Morgan. 120 off his last 46 balls. — Tim (@timwig) June 18, 2019
With that 17th six, Morgan now holds the record for most ODI sixes beating Gayle, Rohit and de Villiers (16). That's a total of 102 ODI runs via sixes in an innings. An ODI record. #ENGvAFG #CWC19 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) June 18, 2019
Eoin Morgan with more runs in that innings than he managed in the 2007, 2011 or 2015 tournaments. — Tim (@timwig) June 18, 2019
Of all the mind-warping innings from England batsmen in the last four years that from Eoin Morgan is arguably the most bonkers & the most symbolic. The man who has inspired this batting revolution plunders a world record 17 sixes in a single innings; one every 4.17 balls. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 18, 2019
Wow, Morgan is indulging in some range-hitting practice! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 18, 2019
#ENGvAFG So, Morgan hit 17 sixes. That is 102. Apart from that he played a sedate innings of 46 runs in 54 balls. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 18, 2019
what an inns, Eoin Alexander James Morgan !!! — Ahmed (@azkhawaja1) June 18, 2019
Sensational hundred that from Morgan. And some great hitting in that Rashid over. Forced him to shorten his length and then punished those short deliveries. #ENGvAFG #CWC19 — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) June 18, 2019
Outrageous century from Eoin Morgan off 57 balls. Hitting Rashid for 25 in an over to get his ton... world class from the skipper! Now 293-2 off 43. All of a sudden, 350 is perfectly gettable, and upwards of that even... 380? #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG — Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) June 18, 2019
First 36 balls - 50 runs. Next 35 balls - 98 runs. Take a bow #EoinMorgan — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2019
June 18, 2019
