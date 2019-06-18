England vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

Hello and welcome to the live coverage for the 2019 ICC World Cup match between hosts and World Number 1 side England and Afghanistan at Manchester. The hosts, England are very much the favourites today and are piling on the runs for fun. Can Afghanistan's spin heavy bowling attack stop them? Or Will England steamroll past them at Old Trafford. Stay tuned for all the live updates!
14:10 (IST)
Sir Garfield Sobers, regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of all-time has said he feels England must use Ben Stokes’ skills more, both with bat and ball to utilize his full potential. “You look at them (England) and I think Stokes, I like him,” Sobers told Express Sport. In Sobers’ estimation, Stokes is “up there” with the best all-rounders. His performances in the World Cup so far have stood out in all three departments, scoring 89 off 79 balls in the opening game against South Africa and taking a stunning one-handed catch near the boundary, following it up with taking three wickets for 23 runs against Bangladesh at Cardiff. He was also at the crease when England scored the winning runs against West Indies in Southampton on Friday, and looks set to continue his good form. “He’s a very, very good bowler and good catcher. When you look at an all-rounder point of view, he’s up there. I think with him and (Jofra) Archer, there is a good line up there,” said Sobers.
14:04 (IST)
Jos Buttler, how many bowlers will he terrorise today with his tremendous batting?
"To have a guy in your team who can get these 50-ball hundreds on a consistent basis is just amazing!"
The injury to Roy is likely to benefit Moeen Ali, as two of his three ODI hundreds have come as an opening batsman and his off-spin would help cater to an Old Trafford pitch which was used on Sunday for India-Pakistan and exhibited a healthy degree of turn. England’s batsmen have been scoring in excess of 300 for fun in recent weeks and will look to continue the trend, while the bowlers spearheaded by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have troubled some of the best in the business with pace and bounce. One can only expect England to continue in the same vein.
13:40 (IST)
Afghanistan, who have been more rash than they would have liked so far are yet to register a point at the World Cup after four matches, and will depend heavily on their spinners Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi to derail the English batsmen.
13:37 (IST)
The Afghanistan batting has been unreliable but all eyes will be on how opener Hazratullah Zazai can deal with the fast and furious England attack. Gulbadin Naib will be hoping Zazai, who’s found it hard against quality bowling, can be at his dangerous best and allow the rest of the batting to take advantage of his free-scoring ways. Middle-order batsman Najibullar Zadran has been their most consistent performer with the willow but against South Africa, they will need the likes of Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Naib to chip in.
13:33 (IST)
Players to Watch Out For
England: Jofra Archer: The England team’s newest fast bowler is showing the world exactly why he is so highly rated. With nine wickets in four games and speeds in excess of 90 mph, he is England’s most potent weapon.
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan: He is one of the best leg-spinners in the world in the shorter formats of the game and considering he hasn’t had the best tournament yet he will be looking to get a move on with the ball.
13:29 (IST)
Meanwhile, England captain Eoin Morgan, who suffered a back spasm in the field against the West Indies and did not bat in that match, will be assessed ahead of the Afghanistan clash but he expects to play against the tournament minnows. Morgan, speaking at a pre-match press conference on Monday, said he intended to play against Afghanistan after coming through an indoor net session at Old Trafford.
"It's drastically improved," he said of his back. "I've had a hit in the nets and I'm aiming to play tomorrow," the middle-order batsman added. If the game was today I think I could play. It all depends on how I pull up in the morning."
13:16 (IST)
Staying with the World Cup, it is a very special day for Indian cricket fans all over the world as the inimitable Kapil Dev scored THAT century against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup at Turnbridge Wells.
"As a player and as a commentator, I've never seen a better innings."
That's how the legendary Sunil Gavaskar described Kapil Dev's incredible 175* against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells in the 1983 World Cup. Many more would have agreed to, if only they had got an opportunity to witness the brilliance. Unfortunately, the game was not broadcast or even recorded as the BBC was on strike that day.
13:06 (IST)
England opener Jason Roy will miss the hosts' next two World Cup matches with a torn left hamstring, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday. Roy, who sustained the injury while fielding during England's win over the West Indies on Friday, has been ruled out of Tuesday's group fixture against Afghanistan at Old Trafford and Friday's match against Sri Lanka at Headingley. "England batsman Jason Roy, who left the field during West Indies' innings in the ICC Cricket World Cup fixture on Friday due to left hamstring tightness, underwent an MRI scan on Saturday in London," a team spokesman said. "The MRI confirmed that Roy has suffered a hamstring tear. He is set to miss England's next two matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup against Afghanistan (18 June) and Sri Lanka (21 June)."
12:55 (IST)
Will the birthday boy have his party out in the sun?
