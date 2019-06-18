starts in
England vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | June 18, 2019, 11:01 PM IST

CONCLUDED

ENG vs AFG Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 24 ODI, Old Trafford, Manchester, 18 June, 2019

England

397/6

(50.0) RR 7.94

England England Captain
v/s
Afghanistan Afghanistan Captain
Afghanistan

247/8

(50.0) RR 4.94

England beat Afghanistan by 150 runs

Live blog

ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 22:43 (IST)

    All over! Archer gets his third wicket in the final wicket and England win by 150 runs. Archer hits Ikram on the helmet in the final delivery but the wicketkeeper-batsman looks fine. Another dominating performance and win for England.

  • 22:26 (IST)

    Another one bites the dust! Najibullah goes for the wild heave but gets undone by a slower delivery from Wood and gets knocked over for 15. Afghanistan are now seven down.

  • 22:21 (IST)

    Hashmatullah Shahidi makes room and smokes Archer down the ground for a boundary. Archer then gets his revenge on the very next delivery as he knocks over the left-hander for 76. 

  • 22:09 (IST)

    Nabi was throwing his bat at everything and ends up mistiming one to long on. Rashid ends his full quota of overs with three wickets to his name. England even went for the referral in the final delivery for caught behind but Hashmatullah Shahidi didn't put any bat to it. Afghanistan are 212 for 5 in 43 overs. 

  • 21:59 (IST)

    This one turns away and induces an edge off Asghar's willow before landing in the hands of Joe Root. The 94-run stand comes to an end and Rashid gets his second wicket of the match.

  • 21:54 (IST)

    End of 40 overs, Afghanistan are 196 for 3. The two batsmen have now added 92 runs but from the start they knew that this game was done and dusted after the end of the first innings. They are now just looking to bat out the entire overs.

  • 21:37 (IST)

    FIFTY! Hashmatullah sweeps one towards deep square leg for a boundary and brings up his fifty. He is finally finding boundaries but it's too late for Afghanistan.

  • 20:50 (IST)

    Adil Rashid comes into the attack and strikes in his very first over. Was a full toss but Rahmat ended up hitting it straight into the hands of the deep mid-wicket fielder. He departs for 46 and it looks like Afghanistan are just trying to play out 50 overs.

  • 20:39 (IST)

    The 100 comes up here for Afghanistan in just under 23 overs. Both batsmen are batting at less than a run-a-ball. Really, these are questionable tactics by Afghanistan. This position would have been perfectly acceptable in a chase of around 300, but with almost 400 to chase, it is difficult to see how Afghanistan can claw back into the game from here.

  • 20:31 (IST)

    FOUR! Moeen Ali continues. His brand of off-spin is finding favour with this pitch. Not in this occasion though, as a ball down the leg side is helped down fine-leg by Rahmat Shah. A much needed boundary for Afghanistan, but they need many more to become relevant in the match once again.

23:03 (IST)

That's it from us. Do join us back tomorrow for the all-important encounter between South Africa and New Zealand. 

23:02 (IST)

Naib - How they played after 30 overs was special. Credit to Morgan for how he batted. One of the best innings I've ever seen. This wicket was totally different to the ones we've been playing on. Mujeeb did really well, did his job. Unfortunately, Rashid was expensive and didn't deliver. Did a lot of good things in the field, but we dropped the catch of Morgan. And he capitalized. Worked hard in every department. We're improving day by day. Have a lot of work to do in every department. Big target but the message to the boys is to play their normal game. Playing fifty overs is a good thing for our batters.

23:00 (IST)

Morgan - I think Clive Llyod can still hit a few out of the park with my bat. Today was fantastic for us. The wicket was very good. I thought everything from the way we started - our openers started well. Bairstow and Root were excellent, and then we just took a gamble and it paid off. Didn't really think it was going to be my day at any point to be honest. I've had a bad back, looks like I'm getting old (laughs). There are many guys in the dressing room and who can produce an innings like that - but to match up to the youngsters is amazing. I didn't think I could produce an innings like that, honestly. Afghanistan is a side with a lot of potential - a completely different challenge with their spin attack. I have changed in terms of my game - everyone plays the shots I started my career with - the scoops and the sweeps, etc. However, right now, I'm stronger down the ground than I have ever been, and life seems to have come full circle that way, because cricket has evolved in a way that there are fields that the oppositions set for those funky shots now.

22:46 (IST)

What a win for England! After Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Moeen Ali smashed Afghanistan bowlers all around the park, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer never allowed Afghanistan to stay in the game. With this win, England have climbed to the top of the table while Afghanistan are yet to win a game.

22:43 (IST)

All over! Archer gets his third wicket in the final wicket and England win by 150 runs. Archer hits Ikram on the helmet in the final delivery but the wicketkeeper-batsman looks fine. Another dominating performance and win for England.

22:37 (IST)

Rashid is going hard at every delivery and he finally manages to connect one and gets a boundary towards long off. Seven runs off Wood's last over, Afghanistan are 246 for 7.

22:33 (IST)

48 overs done and Afghanistan are 239 for 7. Both Rashid Khan and Ikram Ali Khil can bat but the two have looked clueless so far against Wood and Archer. Just two overs left.

22:26 (IST)

Another one bites the dust! Najibullah goes for the wild heave but gets undone by a slower delivery from Wood and gets knocked over for 15. Afghanistan are now seven down.

22:21 (IST)

Hashmatullah Shahidi makes room and smokes Archer down the ground for a boundary. Archer then gets his revenge on the very next delivery as he knocks over the left-hander for 76. 

22:13 (IST)

Short and Najibullah Zadran slams it over deep mid-wicket for a six. Afghanistan needed quite a few of this during the early part of their innings. 44 overs gone, they are 222 for 5.

22:09 (IST)

Nabi was throwing his bat at everything and ends up mistiming one to long on. Rashid ends his full quota of overs with three wickets to his name. England even went for the referral in the final delivery for caught behind but Hashmatullah Shahidi didn't put any bat to it. Afghanistan are 212 for 5 in 43 overs. 

22:00 (IST)

Alright! Nabi is the new man in and the right-hander announces his arrival with a huge six over long on. 

21:59 (IST)

This one turns away and induces an edge off Asghar's willow before landing in the hands of Joe Root. The 94-run stand comes to an end and Rashid gets his second wicket of the match.

21:54 (IST)

End of 40 overs, Afghanistan are 196 for 3. The two batsmen have now added 92 runs but from the start they knew that this game was done and dusted after the end of the first innings. They are now just looking to bat out the entire overs.

21:47 (IST)

Chris Woakes comes back into the attack and starts his new spell with a tidy over - just three off it. 38 done, Afghanistan are 188 for 3. They now need 210 runs in 72 balls.

21:42 (IST)

Asghar sweeps Rashid for a boundary but despite that Afghanistan only manage five runs off it. 37 overs done, Afghanistan are 185 for 3.

21:37 (IST)

FIFTY! Hashmatullah sweeps one towards deep square leg for a boundary and brings up his fifty. He is finally finding boundaries but it's too late for Afghanistan.

21:31 (IST)

Asghar welcomes him with a pull towards long on for four but Archer could have had him in the last ball if Bairstow would have managed to hold on to a catch. This is the second time he has dropped a catch in this match.

21:27 (IST)

Jofra Archer comes back into the attack.

21:24 (IST)

This is the intent we were talking about. Asghar Afghan is going after Rashid as he once again comes down the track and hits it over cow corner for a six. Hashmatullah Shahidi then does the same and somehow manages to clear the long off fence. Afghanistan are 153 for 3 in 33 overs. They have already lost this match but will have to keep fighting. 

21:20 (IST)

Into the body and Hashmatullah Shahidi works it very fine for a boundary. He then rocks back and slaps Wood's another short delivery for a six down the ground. Decent over this for Afghanistan as they manage 14 runs off it.

21:16 (IST)

Just one from this over. Nothing much to mention here as Afghanistan look completely out of place. 31 overs done, they are 126 for 3.

21:09 (IST)

Wood is breathing fire at the moment! The paceman is bowling fast and both Afghani batsmen are struggling against him. Rahmat has been hit on his helmet and the physio has come out to check on him. All England players look concerned as well. The left-hander looks okay though and will continue to bat. 

21:03 (IST)

That's better! Asghar comes running down the track and smokes Rashid for a maximum over deep mid-wicket. Rashid then drops one down the leg and Asghar managed to get some bat to it as the ball rolled towards the fine leg fence. 12 from this over, Afghanistan are 122 for 3 in 29 overs.

21:01 (IST)

Another tidy over from Mark Wood, just two runs from the over. Afghanistan look a completely different unit. They are not willing to put up any fight. 

20:57 (IST)

Apart from Gulbadin Naib, not a single Afghani batsman has shown any intent. They are 108 for 3 in 27 overs and are allowing England bowlers to dictate terms. Hashmatullah Shahidi is on 21 off 46 deliveries.

20:50 (IST)

Adil Rashid comes into the attack and strikes in his very first over. Was a full toss but Rahmat ended up hitting it straight into the hands of the deep mid-wicket fielder. He departs for 46 and it looks like Afghanistan are just trying to play out 50 overs.

20:39 (IST)

The 100 comes up here for Afghanistan in just under 23 overs. Both batsmen are batting at less than a run-a-ball. Really, these are questionable tactics by Afghanistan. This position would have been perfectly acceptable in a chase of around 300, but with almost 400 to chase, it is difficult to see how Afghanistan can claw back into the game from here.

20:33 (IST)

Twenty one overs are gone, and Afghanistan are 94/2. The asking rate is now over 10 and a half runs an over, and Ben Stokes will resume bowling the next over from the other end. England have been utterly dominant.

20:31 (IST)

FOUR! Moeen Ali continues. His brand of off-spin is finding favour with this pitch. Not in this occasion though, as a ball down the leg side is helped down fine-leg by Rahmat Shah. A much needed boundary for Afghanistan, but they need many more to become relevant in the match once again.

An injury plagued England will be eyeing the top spot in the table when they come up against the struggling Afghanistan in ICC World Cup 2019 encounter at Old Trafford on Tuesday (June 18).

The English, ranked as World Number 1 in ODI cricket, will definitely be without Jason Roy (hamstring), while skipper Eoin Morgan is likely to be fit after recovering from a back spasm. Both players suffered their injuries against West Indies on Friday and Roy will be out for at least a couple of games.

The injury to Roy is likely to benefit Moeen Ali, as two of his three ODI hundreds have come as an opening batsman and his off-spin would help cater to an Old Trafford pitch which was used on Sunday for India-Pakistan and exhibited a healthy degree of turn.

England’s batsmen have been scoring in excess of 300 for fun in recent weeks and will look to continue the trend, while the bowlers spearheaded by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have troubled some of the best in the business with pace and bounce. One can only expect England to continue in the same vein.

Afghanistan, who have been more rash than they would have liked so far are yet to register a point at the World Cup after four matches, and will depend heavily on their spinners Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi to derail the English batsmen.

The Afghanistan batting has been unreliable but all eyes will be on how opener Hazratullah Zazai can deal with the fast and furious England attack. Gulbadin Naib will be hoping Zazai, who’s found it hard against quality bowling, can be at his dangerous best and allow the rest of the batting to take advantage of his free-scoring ways.

Middle-order batsman Najibullar Zadran has been their most consistent performer with the willow but against South Africa, they will need the likes of Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Naib to chip in.

For Naib and co, who are all but sure of not making it to the final four, this represents a chance to punch well above their weights, while England look to put the foot down on the pedal.

Last Five ODIs

England: WWLWW

At the World Cup, England have played some brilliant cricket and the only blip came against Pakistan after which they bounced back in style against Bangladesh and West Indies.

Afghanistan: WLLLL

Afghanistan have lost all their games at the World Cup so far, and against England the four match looks set to be increased by a game. Their last ODI win came against Ireland before the World Cup.

Players to Watch Out For

England:

Jofra Archer: The England team’s newest fast bowler is showing the world exactly why he is so highly rated. With nine wickets in four games and speeds in excess of 90 mph, he is England’s most potent weapon.

Afghanistan:

Rashid Khan: He is one of the best leg-spinners in the world in the shorter formats of the game and considering he hasn’t had the best tournament yet he will be looking to get a move on with the ball.

Team News/Availability

England: The hosts will definitely be without Jason Roy (hamstring), and a decision on skipper Eoin Morgan (back) will be taken closer to the match.

Afghanistan: Skipper Gulbadin Naib has a fit squad to pick his strongest lineup from.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes,James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil

