England vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019 at Oval: England on Top as Afghanistan Lose Three

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 27, 2019, 4:07 PM IST

Match 8, The Oval, London 27 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

16:08(IST)
16:07(IST)

Curran keeps things tight on his end too as he concedes just the two runs. Shahidi and Afghan with the singles of the last two balls of the over where Curran's line and length was accurate. Afghanistan move onto 61/3 after 15 overs.

16:04(IST)

Stokes steams in to bowl another good over for his side. Just the two runs and a play and miss for by Afghan at the end of the over. Shahidi however is looking more comfortable. Afghanistan are 59/3 after 14 overs. 

16:00(IST)

Seven runs come off Tom Curran's over. The batsmen continue to find the boundary once every over which ensures the pressure is slightly lesser. Shahidi's cover drive off the second ball fetched them the boundary, while he and Afghan shared three singles too. Afghanistan are 57/3 after 13 overs. 

15:56(IST)

Afghanistan reach the 50-run mark in the Ben Stokes over with six runs coming off it. Zadran hit a nicely struck boundary before being dismissed and bringing Shahidi and former captain Asghar Afghan together. Score: 50/3 after 12 overs. 

15:53(IST)

WICKET: Ben Stokes comes into the attack from the other end and has struck immediately. Noor Ali Zadran's wickets are knocked over and Afghanistan lose their 3rd.

15:50(IST)

Tom Curran introduced into the attack now by England and his over produces six runs. Noor Ali Zadran smacks him away for a boundary of the fourth ball and they managed a couple of singles before that. Afghanistan have moved onto 44/2 after 11 overs. 

15:45(IST)

Chris Woakes continues from the other end and he's bowled out his first maiden in his fifth over. Hashmatullah Shahidi not taking any chances. 

15:42(IST)

Much better over finally for Afghanistan as they manage to get some runs of Archer. Two boundaries for Noor Ali, one of the first ball and then one of the last ball. Afghanistan move onto 38/2 after 9 overs. 

15:37(IST)

Now just 1 run from that over, both batsmen looking to steady innings but need to be careful about rotating their strike here. Afghanistan are now 30/2 after 8 overs

15:34(IST)

Again, just 2 runs coming from the over. Archer is proving difficult to get away here. Afghanistan meandering along at the moment and they are now 29/2 after 7 overs

15:28(IST)

Excellent this from England, the pacers are accurate as usual and Afghanistan batsmen are really struggling at the moment. This is where they will be really tested, against quality pace bowling. Six overs gone and they are 27/2

15:23(IST)

WICKET! Jofra Archer gets another wicket here, Rahmat Shah looks to pick it towards the leg-side but simply lobs it to mid on. Simple catch for Liam Plunkett and its the second wicket for Archer. Rahmat departs for 3 and Afghanistan are 25/2

15:20(IST)

Tight over this from Woakes, certainly something on offer for the seamers on this pitch here. Afghanistan will have to play smartly here rather than just going for their shorts. Afghanistan are 20/1

15:12(IST)

WICKET! Hazratullah departs, looks to go for the pull against Archer but gets it high on the bat and its a simple enough for Moeen Ali there. Zazai departs for 11 and Afghanistan are 17/1

15:09(IST)

Noor Ali survives! He is given caught behind but he immediately asks for a review here, replays show no edge but had hit the elbow on the way through to the keeper. Afghanistan also keep the review. The next ball is hit for a boundary to further increase England's misery. Afghanistan are 17/0 after 2 overs.

15:04(IST)

Good first over here as Hazratullah gets a couple of boundaries in the over, first one he wasn't in control as he looked to pull but took his eyes off the ball. After that, he lifts one over the off-side for a boundary. Afghanistan are 12/0 after the 1st over

15:01(IST)

Jofra Archer has the new ball here for England, Hazratullah and Noor Ali are opening the batting for Afghanistan here! We should be in for some early fireworks here.

14:50(IST)

Afghanistan skipper, Gulbadin Naib says they are ready to test with the pace and informs they were looking to bat first anyway. Says the guys are excited after the win against Pakistan and hopes they can play good cricket here and. Informs Mujeeb and Shahazad have been rested.


England skipper, Eoin Morgan says they are playing Afghanistan and as they are playing against Afghanistan in Manchester in the tournament where they would bowl first hence this decision. On playing quality spin he says they have been excellent and they bring in a good energy. On the pitch he says it is a used wicket and tells Oval is a fantastic pitch and they are looking good. Informs Plunkett, Wood and Dawson area out and they are playing 12. Says they would like to have good batting and bowling Powerplay. Ends by saying it is important to find the right balance.

14:41(IST)

England Playing XII - 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jos Buttler, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 James VInce, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Tom Curran, 11 Jofra Archer, 12 Adil Rashid.

14:34(IST)

TOSS: England have won the toss and elect to bowl first.

14:24(IST)

We are just a few minutes away from the toss here, should be interesting what the team winning the toss elects to do. Conditions seem to be a bit overcast at the moment

14:14(IST)

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the last round of World Cup warm-up matches. Today's match sees hosts England take on plucky underdogs Afghanistan in what promises to be a thrilling contest. 

PREVIEW: England take on Afghanistan on Monday (May 27) at the Kennington Oval in London in what will be the final warm-up game for both teams before the start of the ICC World Cup 2019. Hosts England go into the match on the back of a loss to arch-rivals Australia whereas Afghanistan registered an upset win over Pakistan in their previous warm-up game. Nevertheless, there remains a clear gulf in class between the two sides despite Afghanistan’s rapid rise in the cricket world.

England will be favourites to lift the title for the first time when the tournament gets underway whereas for Afghanistan, even making the semi-finals seems a difficult task at best. That being said, the hosts will want to enter the tournament on the back of a winning performance but they will have to be at their best to outdo Afghanistan, who have the quality to spring an upset.

Previous Form

England have been in fine form coming into the tournament, registering a 4-0 series win over Pakistan at home with their batsmen in particular looking in good touch. Afghanistan also won three of the previous five games they played, although it must be noted that their wins came against Scotland and Ireland. Nevertheless, their bowling remains their primary strength and they will hope to once again come to the party against what is a strong English batting line-up.

Issues to Fine Tune

For the hosts, the main aim would be to get through the game with minimal fuss regardless of the result given the glut of injury issues they are faced with. Skipper Eoin Morgan was ruled out of the warm-up games and the previous match saw both Mark Wood and Jofra Archer leave the field with minor injuries, meaning fielding coach Paul Collingwood had to take the field. For Afghanistan, this is a chance for their batsmen to show what they are made of. The World Cup is expected to be a high-scoring one and if they are to have a chance of making the knockouts they will have to look to score big consistently.

In-form Players

England’s squad is filled with players who are in fine form with the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes all doing well with the bat against Australia. James Vince will likely not feature in the playing XI when the tournament begins but showed his ability with a well-made 64 in the previous match. For Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi will be key with both bat and ball as he proved against Pakistan. Hashmatullah Shahidi played a fine knock against Pakistan as did Hazratullah Zazai. However, the likes of Asghar Afghan and Mohammad Shahzad can also play different roles and will be key in the upcoming games.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb ur Rahman. ​
Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
