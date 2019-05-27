England vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019 at Oval: England on Top as Afghanistan Lose Three

14:50(IST)

Afghanistan skipper, Gulbadin Naib says they are ready to test with the pace and informs they were looking to bat first anyway. Says the guys are excited after the win against Pakistan and hopes they can play good cricket here and. Informs Mujeeb and Shahazad have been rested.



England skipper, Eoin Morgan says they are playing Afghanistan and as they are playing against Afghanistan in Manchester in the tournament where they would bowl first hence this decision. On playing quality spin he says they have been excellent and they bring in a good energy. On the pitch he says it is a used wicket and tells Oval is a fantastic pitch and they are looking good. Informs Plunkett, Wood and Dawson area out and they are playing 12. Says they would like to have good batting and bowling Powerplay. Ends by saying it is important to find the right balance.