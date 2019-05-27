Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs #EKCUPAUR
England vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019 at Oval: Roy's Unbeaten 89 Takes England to 9 Wicket Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 27, 2019, 7:25 PM IST

Match 8, The Oval, London 27 May, 2019

Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets

Man of the Match:

Live Blog

Highlights

19:25(IST)

That's it then. England have beatn Afghanistan by 9 wickets in what has been a ruthless performance by the World Number 1 side. 

19:24(IST)

SIX! Jason Roy stands tall and hammers it over mid-wicket to finish off the game. Roy stays unbeaten on 89.

19:22(IST)

Rashid Khan's fifth over is low scoring one, a rarity in today's match. He's gone for just three singles as England inch closer to the finish line.

19:20(IST)

Another expensive over from Afghanistan as England's batsmen continue to make merry. Jason Roy once again with a crisp pull shot finds a boundary off the last ball of the over to make that an 8 run over. England are 10 runs away from a convincing win. 

19:15(IST)

Rashid Khan's taking quite a hammering today against England here at the Oval. Jason Roy seems to have taken a liking to the leg-spinner and after that six over mid-wicket smashed him for a four too to make it an 11 run. Score: 143/1 after 15 overs.

19:13(IST)

SIX! Jason Roy is in some mood today at the Oval. Rashid's been smoked over the mid-wicket boundary for a huge six - that's gone all the way to the last row of seats. 

19:11(IST)

Naib at the other end was having a quiet over for the first balls, where there were  only singles before Roy improvised and lofted the bowler over the keeper's head for a six. Seems like he's getting bored and looking to discover new shots. England coasting with the score at 132/1 after 14 overs. 

19:08(IST)

Joe Root now joining the party with a superbly played late cut of Rashid for a boundary. Root and Roy then cautiously play out the rest of the over and take only two runs. England would want to finish with a flourish. Score: 121/1 after 13 overs. 

19:03(IST)

Roy is just unstoppable and wants to finish the proceedings early. He slams Gulbadin Naib for back-to-back fours. Afghainstan should look to get a few wickets. After 12 overs England are 115/1. 

18:59(IST)

FIFTY FOR ROY: Excellent innings by Roy as he brings up his fifty in just 28 balls. England have shown why they are the favourites to lift the cup. England reach closer to the target at 103/1 in 11 overs. 

18:56(IST)

100 FOR ENGLAND: Afghanistan are finding it tough to get wickets here. Roy is continuing to deal in boundaries. And with that he reaches 49. The match looks all but over for now. It's 100/1 after 10 overs. 

18:51(IST)

Aftab strays in line and Joe Root punishes him with a four through the leg side. England are running away with this match. Excellent batting here. After 9 overs England are 84/1. 

18:45(IST)

OUT: Nabi continues. And he has Bairstow in trouble. There is an appeal for a stumping as the bowler manages to outfox Bairstow. First wicket for Afghanistan. He departs for 39. It's 77/1. 

18:36(IST)

MISS: Nabi comes into the attack and Roy goes for a big slash. Bairtsow on the next ball hits a four. This is In the same over Roy gets a six over long off. This is excellent batting by the English batsmen. After 6 overs the score is 62/0. 

18:28(IST)

Rashid Khan comes into the attack. And he is greeted with a boundary by Roy. That means another 9 runs come from the over. The match is slipping here for Afghanistan. It's 41/0 after 4 overs. 

18:24(IST)

This is really easy for Roy and Bairstow at the moment as they are dealing in boundaries. Afghanistan will have to soon switch to spin in order to put a check on runs. Another 11 runs come from the over as England are 32/0 in 3 overs. 

18:21(IST)

Dawalat Zadran starts the second over and he is smashed for a boundary by Roy on the first ball of the over. Excellent start for the English team here and Bairstow too gets into the act as he gets a four straight past the bowler. He ends it with another four through midwicket. It's 21/0 after 2 overs. 

18:16(IST)

Hamid Hassan starts the proceedings for Afghanistan and it's a good start for them as just five runs come from the over. England will find it tough on this wickets  to chase down the target. 

18:07(IST)

On to the second innings now. Afghanistan have a huge task of defending only 161, but they have the bowlers in their ranks to do so. 

17:40(IST)

So Afghanistan's last three batsmen have added quite a few runs and taken the total to a respectable 160 at the Oval. England though is unlikely to be too worried about the chase. Jofra Archer and Joe Root finish with three wickets each. 

17:38(IST)

WICKET: Bairstow completes an excellent catch at the third man boundary to dismiss Nabi (44) of the bowling of Jofra Archer in the 39th over. 

17:37(IST)

After that massive six, Moeen Ali gets the same treatment from Zadran as he hammers the last ball of the over for a boundary to complete a seven run over in the 38th. Score:156/9 after 38 overs.

17:33(IST)

SIX! Dawlat Zadran is joining the party. He's absolutely clobbered Adil Rashid for a 90m six over long-on to complete what was a seven run over. 

17:30(IST)

Moeen Ali completes the 36th over of the innings and Zadran smacks him over extra-cover of the fifth ball to pick up the boundary of the over. Just the two runs other than that. Afghanistan's last few batsmen are giving the top order batsmen a few lessons on how to bat. Afghanistan are 142/9 after 36 overs. 

17:27(IST)

Action resumes after the drinks break and Rashid goes through the motions to complete his fifth over. Just the four runs there as Zadran and Nabi look to drag this on. Nabi is 13 away from a half-century. 

17:25(IST)

Nabi is getting some treatment for a knock on the neck while trying to play the sweep. So the players have taken a drinks break. Afghanistan have just imploded here and pressed the self-destruct button too England with their spinners and fielders have looked like living up to the favorites billing. How long can Nabi stretch this?

17:19(IST)

Moeen Ali at the other end has a good over against Nabi after having been smashed for a couple of sixes in the last over. Just the three singles between Dawlat and Nabi, with the latter keeping strike for Adil Rashid's over after this. Afghanistan are 132/9 after 34 overs.

PREVIEW: England take on Afghanistan on Monday (May 27) at the Kennington Oval in London in what will be the final warm-up game for both teams before the start of the ICC World Cup 2019. Hosts England go into the match on the back of a loss to arch-rivals Australia whereas Afghanistan registered an upset win over Pakistan in their previous warm-up game. Nevertheless, there remains a clear gulf in class between the two sides despite Afghanistan’s rapid rise in the cricket world.

England will be favourites to lift the title for the first time when the tournament gets underway whereas for Afghanistan, even making the semi-finals seems a difficult task at best. That being said, the hosts will want to enter the tournament on the back of a winning performance but they will have to be at their best to outdo Afghanistan, who have the quality to spring an upset.

Previous Form

England have been in fine form coming into the tournament, registering a 4-0 series win over Pakistan at home with their batsmen in particular looking in good touch. Afghanistan also won three of the previous five games they played, although it must be noted that their wins came against Scotland and Ireland. Nevertheless, their bowling remains their primary strength and they will hope to once again come to the party against what is a strong English batting line-up.

Issues to Fine Tune

For the hosts, the main aim would be to get through the game with minimal fuss regardless of the result given the glut of injury issues they are faced with. Skipper Eoin Morgan was ruled out of the warm-up games and the previous match saw both Mark Wood and Jofra Archer leave the field with minor injuries, meaning fielding coach Paul Collingwood had to take the field. For Afghanistan, this is a chance for their batsmen to show what they are made of. The World Cup is expected to be a high-scoring one and if they are to have a chance of making the knockouts they will have to look to score big consistently.

In-form Players

England’s squad is filled with players who are in fine form with the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes all doing well with the bat against Australia. James Vince will likely not feature in the playing XI when the tournament begins but showed his ability with a well-made 64 in the previous match. For Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi will be key with both bat and ball as he proved against Pakistan. Hashmatullah Shahidi played a fine knock against Pakistan as did Hazratullah Zazai. However, the likes of Asghar Afghan and Mohammad Shahzad can also play different roles and will be key in the upcoming games.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb ur Rahman. ​
