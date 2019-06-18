starts in
England vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI: Afghanistan Unchanged, James Vince to Make World Cup Debut

Cricketnext Staff |June 18, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 hosts England will take on Afghanistan in Match 24 of the tournament at Old Trafford, Manchester with an aim to pick up two vital points against a side struggling to find its footing.

England began the tournament by beating South Africa but a loss to Pakistan threatened to rob them of the momentum but despite losing people to injuries, the home side have found a way to get past Bangladesh and West Indies to have six points from four games.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have failed to cope up with the imposing bowling from their oppositions as their batsmen have failed to find their groove. Against England who boast of one of the best pace bowling attacks, the task is only going to get tougher and skipper Gulbadin Naib will be hoping for a better performance from his side.

Jason Roy hurt his hamstring while fielding against West Indies and has been ruled out for a couple of games which should mean James Vince slots in at the top of the order for England. The good news for them is that Eoin Morgan seems to be fit enough to continue leading the side.

Afghanistan dropped their best batsman Najibullah Zadran for the previous game and given the struggles of their batting lineup, might consider calling him back at the expense of Ashgar Afghan who failed to make most of the chance. Given the state of affairs though, don’t be surprised if they go into the fixture unchanged.

England Likely XI: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan Likely XI: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan

