England vs Afghanistan: Twitter Hails Morgan Innings as England Dominate Afghanistan in Manchester

Cricketnext Staff |June 18, 2019, 11:02 PM IST
England vs Afghanistan: Twitter Hails Morgan Innings as England Dominate Afghanistan in Manchester

After having put up a massive score of 396 on board, England were always going to boss the game and they did so in clinical fashion to win the encounter by 150 runs.

Earlier, England opted to bat first and Jonny Bairstow’s 90 set up the platform for England’s tall score.

It was Eoin Morgan though who hit a 57-ball century to put the game way beyond Afghanistan.

In reply, Afghanistan fought well but were always going to struggle against the massive total posted by the hosts, England.

